Heat wave in China
A giant panda lies on blocks of ice to cool off from the summer heat at its zoo enclosure in Wuhan, Hubei province August 6, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
A woman cools off from the hot weather in a fountain at People's Square in Shanghai August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
A man splashes water on a pig next to a van which overturned while carrying 12 pigs on a highway in Fuzhou, Fujian province August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
People take a nap on a couch at an IKEA store to escape the summer heat in Beijing, August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A child cools off from hot weather in a fountain at People's Square in Shanghai August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
Children, herding cattle, walk through a dried pond in the summer heat as they search for drinking water, in Shaoyang county, Hunan province, August 1, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
Chinese tourists walk past a huge thermometer near the Flaming Mountain (back) in Turpan, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
A man sitting on a beach chair in his swimming trunks takes his meal at a small table partially dipped into the Hanjiang river to escape the summer heat, as other swimmers look on under a bridge in Wuhan, Hubei province July 28, 2013. REUTERS/China...more
Visitors crowd an artificial wave pool at a tourist resort to escape the summer heat in Daying county of Suining, Sichuan province, July 27, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
Children sleep on the floor of the Qiaosi subway station in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province July 25, 2013. More than 600 people cooled off inside the subway station as temperatures in the city hit a high of 40 degrees Centigrade during a regional power...more
A 19-year-old man with cerebral palsy lies on his bed in Shenyang, Liaoning province July 23, 2013. Seven firefighters, who were called by the man's mother, helped to carry her more than 150 kilograms son to the bathroom for a shower. The mother told...more
A woman participates in a water fight at People Square in Shanghai July 21, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Students take pictures of themselves as they sleep on mats laid out on the floor inside a gymnasium at Huazhong Normal University in Wuhan, Hubei province June 21, 2013. About 600 students slept inside the gymnasium to escape the hot weather in Wuhan...more
