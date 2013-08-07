Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Aug 7, 2013 | 9:25am EDT

Heat wave in China

<p>A giant panda lies on blocks of ice to cool off from the summer heat at its zoo enclosure in Wuhan, Hubei province August 6, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

A giant panda lies on blocks of ice to cool off from the summer heat at its zoo enclosure in Wuhan, Hubei province August 6, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

Wednesday, August 07, 2013

A giant panda lies on blocks of ice to cool off from the summer heat at its zoo enclosure in Wuhan, Hubei province August 6, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

Close
1 / 13
<p>A woman cools off from the hot weather in a fountain at People's Square in Shanghai August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song</p>

A woman cools off from the hot weather in a fountain at People's Square in Shanghai August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song

Wednesday, August 07, 2013

A woman cools off from the hot weather in a fountain at People's Square in Shanghai August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song

Close
2 / 13
<p>A man splashes water on a pig next to a van which overturned while carrying 12 pigs on a highway in Fuzhou, Fujian province August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A man splashes water on a pig next to a van which overturned while carrying 12 pigs on a highway in Fuzhou, Fujian province August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, August 07, 2013

A man splashes water on a pig next to a van which overturned while carrying 12 pigs on a highway in Fuzhou, Fujian province August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
3 / 13
<p>People take a nap on a couch at an IKEA store to escape the summer heat in Beijing, August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

People take a nap on a couch at an IKEA store to escape the summer heat in Beijing, August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, August 07, 2013

People take a nap on a couch at an IKEA store to escape the summer heat in Beijing, August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
4 / 13
<p>A child cools off from hot weather in a fountain at People's Square in Shanghai August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song</p>

A child cools off from hot weather in a fountain at People's Square in Shanghai August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song

Wednesday, August 07, 2013

A child cools off from hot weather in a fountain at People's Square in Shanghai August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song

Close
5 / 13
<p>Children, herding cattle, walk through a dried pond in the summer heat as they search for drinking water, in Shaoyang county, Hunan province, August 1, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

Children, herding cattle, walk through a dried pond in the summer heat as they search for drinking water, in Shaoyang county, Hunan province, August 1, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

Wednesday, August 07, 2013

Children, herding cattle, walk through a dried pond in the summer heat as they search for drinking water, in Shaoyang county, Hunan province, August 1, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

Close
6 / 13
<p>Chinese tourists walk past a huge thermometer near the Flaming Mountain (back) in Turpan, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

Chinese tourists walk past a huge thermometer near the Flaming Mountain (back) in Turpan, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

Wednesday, August 07, 2013

Chinese tourists walk past a huge thermometer near the Flaming Mountain (back) in Turpan, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

Close
7 / 13
<p>A man sitting on a beach chair in his swimming trunks takes his meal at a small table partially dipped into the Hanjiang river to escape the summer heat, as other swimmers look on under a bridge in Wuhan, Hubei province July 28, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

A man sitting on a beach chair in his swimming trunks takes his meal at a small table partially dipped into the Hanjiang river to escape the summer heat, as other swimmers look on under a bridge in Wuhan, Hubei province July 28, 2013. REUTERS/China...more

Wednesday, August 07, 2013

A man sitting on a beach chair in his swimming trunks takes his meal at a small table partially dipped into the Hanjiang river to escape the summer heat, as other swimmers look on under a bridge in Wuhan, Hubei province July 28, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

Close
8 / 13
<p>Visitors crowd an artificial wave pool at a tourist resort to escape the summer heat in Daying county of Suining, Sichuan province, July 27, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

Visitors crowd an artificial wave pool at a tourist resort to escape the summer heat in Daying county of Suining, Sichuan province, July 27, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

Wednesday, August 07, 2013

Visitors crowd an artificial wave pool at a tourist resort to escape the summer heat in Daying county of Suining, Sichuan province, July 27, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

Close
9 / 13
<p>Children sleep on the floor of the Qiaosi subway station in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province July 25, 2013. More than 600 people cooled off inside the subway station as temperatures in the city hit a high of 40 degrees Centigrade during a regional power outage on Thursday. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Children sleep on the floor of the Qiaosi subway station in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province July 25, 2013. More than 600 people cooled off inside the subway station as temperatures in the city hit a high of 40 degrees Centigrade during a regional power...more

Wednesday, August 07, 2013

Children sleep on the floor of the Qiaosi subway station in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province July 25, 2013. More than 600 people cooled off inside the subway station as temperatures in the city hit a high of 40 degrees Centigrade during a regional power outage on Thursday. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
10 / 13
<p>A 19-year-old man with cerebral palsy lies on his bed in Shenyang, Liaoning province July 23, 2013. Seven firefighters, who were called by the man's mother, helped to carry her more than 150 kilograms son to the bathroom for a shower. The mother told local media she was grateful that the firefighters saved her out of the exhaustion of cleaning up her son with a towel and a basin of water in the bedroom under the summer heat. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

A 19-year-old man with cerebral palsy lies on his bed in Shenyang, Liaoning province July 23, 2013. Seven firefighters, who were called by the man's mother, helped to carry her more than 150 kilograms son to the bathroom for a shower. The mother told...more

Wednesday, August 07, 2013

A 19-year-old man with cerebral palsy lies on his bed in Shenyang, Liaoning province July 23, 2013. Seven firefighters, who were called by the man's mother, helped to carry her more than 150 kilograms son to the bathroom for a shower. The mother told local media she was grateful that the firefighters saved her out of the exhaustion of cleaning up her son with a towel and a basin of water in the bedroom under the summer heat. REUTERS/China Daily

Close
11 / 13
<p>A woman participates in a water fight at People Square in Shanghai July 21, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

A woman participates in a water fight at People Square in Shanghai July 21, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Wednesday, August 07, 2013

A woman participates in a water fight at People Square in Shanghai July 21, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
12 / 13
<p>Students take pictures of themselves as they sleep on mats laid out on the floor inside a gymnasium at Huazhong Normal University in Wuhan, Hubei province June 21, 2013. About 600 students slept inside the gymnasium to escape the hot weather in Wuhan which reached 35 degrees Celsius (95 degrees Fahrenheit). The university turned on the air conditioner in the gymnasium and provided more than 450 mats for the students, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Students take pictures of themselves as they sleep on mats laid out on the floor inside a gymnasium at Huazhong Normal University in Wuhan, Hubei province June 21, 2013. About 600 students slept inside the gymnasium to escape the hot weather in Wuhan...more

Wednesday, August 07, 2013

Students take pictures of themselves as they sleep on mats laid out on the floor inside a gymnasium at Huazhong Normal University in Wuhan, Hubei province June 21, 2013. About 600 students slept inside the gymnasium to escape the hot weather in Wuhan which reached 35 degrees Celsius (95 degrees Fahrenheit). The university turned on the air conditioner in the gymnasium and provided more than 450 mats for the students, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
13 / 13
View Again
View Next
A year of Curiosity

A year of Curiosity

Next Slideshows

A year of Curiosity

A year of Curiosity

One year ago, the Mars Curiosity rover landed on the red planet, and has been capturing images ever since.

Aug 06 2013
Hunt for buried gold

Hunt for buried gold

Excavation experts search for gold bullion believed to have been buried during the 1864-1870 War of the Triple Alliance, at a site in Paraguay.

Aug 06 2013
Adventures of Jet Man

Adventures of Jet Man

Former professional Swiss military pilot Yves Rossy flies through the skies on wings powered by four engines strapped to his back.

Aug 05 2013
Greece battles Marathon inferno

Greece battles Marathon inferno

A wildfire fanned by strong winds raged near Athens, damaging homes and sending residents fleeing, near the site of the historic 490 BC battle between Athenians...

Aug 05 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast