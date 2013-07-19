Edition:
Heat wave in the USA

<p>Two men drift on floats along the Potomac River in Harpers Ferry, West Virginia, July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

<p>A woman covers herself with a large hat in Times Square during a heat wave in Manhattan, July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Zoran Milich</p>

<p>Tourists buy bottles of water from a street vendor during heat wave on the National Mall in Washington, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas</p>

<p>A dog plays in a water fountain in Washington Square Park during a heatwave in Manhattan, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Zoran Milich</p>

<p>A child and a man rest on the grass at Bryant Park during a heat wave in Manhattan, July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Zoran Milich</p>

<p>Friends Grace Greenwood (L) and Alex Place, both of Arlington, Virginia, leap into a water sprinkler for a "high ten" during heat wave at the Washington Monument in Washington, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

<p>A boy plays with water during a hot day in New York, July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

<p>Getting double relief from the heat, a swimmer approaches bottles of Gatorade lining the pool during a swimathon to raise money for the The Leukemia &amp; Lymphoma Society at Sleepy Hollow Bath and Racquet in Falls Church, Virginia, July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

<p>Children cool off under the spray from an open fire hydrant in the Washington Heights section of upper Manhattan, July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

<p>A young boy splashes another boy with water while playing inside of a playground during a hot summer day in New York, July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>A man cools down at a fountain in Columbus Circle during a heat wave in Manhattan, July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Zoran Milich</p>

<p>Erwyn Diaz works out on a rubber track during a hot day in New York, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>A street vendor wears an umbrella-hat over a wet rag to fight the heat while selling pictures on a street corner in Times Square, July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Zoran Milich</p>

<p>A girl plays as she cools off in a sprinkler system installed inside a playground during a hot summer day in New York, July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>A woman holds an umbrella against the hot sun as she walks in front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington July 16 , 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

<p>A man sunbathes as a father and child walk away from the East River in New York, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>A man sweats as he stretches after a workout during a hot day in New York, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>A young boy cools off in the water from a playground sprinkler in the Brooklyn borough of New York, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

<p>A young boy kicks water as he stands on the banks of the East River in New York, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

