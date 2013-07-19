Heat wave in the USA
Two men drift on floats along the Potomac River in Harpers Ferry, West Virginia, July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A woman covers herself with a large hat in Times Square during a heat wave in Manhattan, July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Zoran Milich
Tourists buy bottles of water from a street vendor during heat wave on the National Mall in Washington, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
A dog plays in a water fountain in Washington Square Park during a heatwave in Manhattan, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Zoran Milich
A child and a man rest on the grass at Bryant Park during a heat wave in Manhattan, July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Zoran Milich
Friends Grace Greenwood (L) and Alex Place, both of Arlington, Virginia, leap into a water sprinkler for a "high ten" during heat wave at the Washington Monument in Washington, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A boy plays with water during a hot day in New York, July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Getting double relief from the heat, a swimmer approaches bottles of Gatorade lining the pool during a swimathon to raise money for the The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society at Sleepy Hollow Bath and Racquet in Falls Church, Virginia, July 19, 2013. ...more
Children cool off under the spray from an open fire hydrant in the Washington Heights section of upper Manhattan, July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A young boy splashes another boy with water while playing inside of a playground during a hot summer day in New York, July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A man cools down at a fountain in Columbus Circle during a heat wave in Manhattan, July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Zoran Milich
Erwyn Diaz works out on a rubber track during a hot day in New York, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A street vendor wears an umbrella-hat over a wet rag to fight the heat while selling pictures on a street corner in Times Square, July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Zoran Milich
A girl plays as she cools off in a sprinkler system installed inside a playground during a hot summer day in New York, July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A woman holds an umbrella against the hot sun as she walks in front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington July 16 , 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A man sunbathes as a father and child walk away from the East River in New York, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A man sweats as he stretches after a workout during a hot day in New York, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A young boy cools off in the water from a playground sprinkler in the Brooklyn borough of New York, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A young boy kicks water as he stands on the banks of the East River in New York, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
