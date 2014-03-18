Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Mar 18, 2014 | 4:50pm EDT

Helicopter crashes in Seattle

<p>Firefighters investigate the crash of a KOMO News helicopter, which killed KOMO news photographer Bill Strothman and pilot Gary Fitzner near the Space Needle in Seattle, Washington March 18, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder</p>

Firefighters investigate the crash of a KOMO News helicopter, which killed KOMO news photographer Bill Strothman and pilot Gary Fitzner near the Space Needle in Seattle, Washington March 18, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

Firefighters investigate the crash of a KOMO News helicopter, which killed KOMO news photographer Bill Strothman and pilot Gary Fitzner near the Space Needle in Seattle, Washington March 18, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder

Close
1 / 9
<p>Wreckage is pictured where a television news helicopter crashed near the Space Needle in Seattle, Washington March 18, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder</p>

Wreckage is pictured where a television news helicopter crashed near the Space Needle in Seattle, Washington March 18, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

Wreckage is pictured where a television news helicopter crashed near the Space Needle in Seattle, Washington March 18, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder

Close
2 / 9
<p>Wreckage of a KOMO news helicopter which crashed is pictured near the Space Needle in Seattle, Washington March 18, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder</p>

Wreckage of a KOMO news helicopter which crashed is pictured near the Space Needle in Seattle, Washington March 18, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

Wreckage of a KOMO news helicopter which crashed is pictured near the Space Needle in Seattle, Washington March 18, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder

Close
3 / 9
<p>Authorities remove a body from the wreckage of a KOMO News helicopter crash near the Space Needle in Seattle, Washington March 18, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder</p>

Authorities remove a body from the wreckage of a KOMO News helicopter crash near the Space Needle in Seattle, Washington March 18, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

Authorities remove a body from the wreckage of a KOMO News helicopter crash near the Space Needle in Seattle, Washington March 18, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder

Close
4 / 9
<p>KOMO news photographer Peter Mongillo gets a hug while covering the crash of his own news station's helicopter, which killed KOMO news photographer Bill Strothman and pilot Gary Fitzner near the Space Needle in Seattle, Washington March 18, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder</p>

KOMO news photographer Peter Mongillo gets a hug while covering the crash of his own news station's helicopter, which killed KOMO news photographer Bill Strothman and pilot Gary Fitzner near the Space Needle in Seattle, Washington March 18, 2014....more

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

KOMO news photographer Peter Mongillo gets a hug while covering the crash of his own news station's helicopter, which killed KOMO news photographer Bill Strothman and pilot Gary Fitzner near the Space Needle in Seattle, Washington March 18, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder

Close
5 / 9
<p>A KOMO news reporter speaks on camera near the wreckage of a crashed KOMO news helicopter and a car by the Space Needle in Seattle, Washington March 18, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder</p>

A KOMO news reporter speaks on camera near the wreckage of a crashed KOMO news helicopter and a car by the Space Needle in Seattle, Washington March 18, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

A KOMO news reporter speaks on camera near the wreckage of a crashed KOMO news helicopter and a car by the Space Needle in Seattle, Washington March 18, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder

Close
6 / 9
<p>Wreckage is pictured where a television news helicopter crashed near the Space Needle in Seattle, Washington March 18, 2014. The news helicopter crashed and burst into flames in downtown Seattle on Tuesday, killing KOMO News photographer Bill Strothman and pilot Gary Fitzner on board, and setting cars on fire in a popular tourist area near the Space Needle, police and fire officials said. REUTERS/David Ryder</p>

Wreckage is pictured where a television news helicopter crashed near the Space Needle in Seattle, Washington March 18, 2014. The news helicopter crashed and burst into flames in downtown Seattle on Tuesday, killing KOMO News photographer Bill...more

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

Wreckage is pictured where a television news helicopter crashed near the Space Needle in Seattle, Washington March 18, 2014. The news helicopter crashed and burst into flames in downtown Seattle on Tuesday, killing KOMO News photographer Bill Strothman and pilot Gary Fitzner on board, and setting cars on fire in a popular tourist area near the Space Needle, police and fire officials said. REUTERS/David Ryder

Close
7 / 9
<p>Seattle Mayor Ed Murray speaks to the media near the offices of KOMO News after a KOMO helicopter crashed by the Space Needle in Seattle, Washington March 18, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder</p>

Seattle Mayor Ed Murray speaks to the media near the offices of KOMO News after a KOMO helicopter crashed by the Space Needle in Seattle, Washington March 18, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

Seattle Mayor Ed Murray speaks to the media near the offices of KOMO News after a KOMO helicopter crashed by the Space Needle in Seattle, Washington March 18, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder

Close
8 / 9
<p>Seattle Fire Department public information officer Kyle Moore addresses the media after a television news helicopter crashed near the Space Needle in Seattle, Washington March 18, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder</p>

Seattle Fire Department public information officer Kyle Moore addresses the media after a television news helicopter crashed near the Space Needle in Seattle, Washington March 18, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

Seattle Fire Department public information officer Kyle Moore addresses the media after a television news helicopter crashed near the Space Needle in Seattle, Washington March 18, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder

Close
9 / 9
View Again
View Next
Putin signs Crimea treaty

Putin signs Crimea treaty

Next Slideshows

Putin signs Crimea treaty

Putin signs Crimea treaty

Putin signs a treaty making Crimea part of Russia again.

Mar 18 2014
Crimea's Tatars in the minority

Crimea's Tatars in the minority

Muslim Tatars make up 12 percent of Crimea's population.

Mar 18 2014
How to stop a hijacking

How to stop a hijacking

Inspired by the missing flight MH370, a Chinese security company trains bodyguards in close-quarter combat aboard a replica passenger jet.

Mar 18 2014
Iraq's militant threat

Iraq's militant threat

Government forces are fighting rebellious Sunni tribes and an al-Qaeda splinter group.

Mar 18 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast