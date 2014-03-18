Helicopter crashes in Seattle
Firefighters investigate the crash of a KOMO News helicopter, which killed KOMO news photographer Bill Strothman and pilot Gary Fitzner near the Space Needle in Seattle, Washington March 18, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder
Firefighters investigate the crash of a KOMO News helicopter, which killed KOMO news photographer Bill Strothman and pilot Gary Fitzner near the Space Needle in Seattle, Washington March 18, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder
Wreckage is pictured where a television news helicopter crashed near the Space Needle in Seattle, Washington March 18, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder
Wreckage is pictured where a television news helicopter crashed near the Space Needle in Seattle, Washington March 18, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder
Wreckage of a KOMO news helicopter which crashed is pictured near the Space Needle in Seattle, Washington March 18, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder
Wreckage of a KOMO news helicopter which crashed is pictured near the Space Needle in Seattle, Washington March 18, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder
Authorities remove a body from the wreckage of a KOMO News helicopter crash near the Space Needle in Seattle, Washington March 18, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder
Authorities remove a body from the wreckage of a KOMO News helicopter crash near the Space Needle in Seattle, Washington March 18, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder
KOMO news photographer Peter Mongillo gets a hug while covering the crash of his own news station's helicopter, which killed KOMO news photographer Bill Strothman and pilot Gary Fitzner near the Space Needle in Seattle, Washington March 18, 2014....more
KOMO news photographer Peter Mongillo gets a hug while covering the crash of his own news station's helicopter, which killed KOMO news photographer Bill Strothman and pilot Gary Fitzner near the Space Needle in Seattle, Washington March 18, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder
A KOMO news reporter speaks on camera near the wreckage of a crashed KOMO news helicopter and a car by the Space Needle in Seattle, Washington March 18, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder
A KOMO news reporter speaks on camera near the wreckage of a crashed KOMO news helicopter and a car by the Space Needle in Seattle, Washington March 18, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder
Wreckage is pictured where a television news helicopter crashed near the Space Needle in Seattle, Washington March 18, 2014. The news helicopter crashed and burst into flames in downtown Seattle on Tuesday, killing KOMO News photographer Bill...more
Wreckage is pictured where a television news helicopter crashed near the Space Needle in Seattle, Washington March 18, 2014. The news helicopter crashed and burst into flames in downtown Seattle on Tuesday, killing KOMO News photographer Bill Strothman and pilot Gary Fitzner on board, and setting cars on fire in a popular tourist area near the Space Needle, police and fire officials said. REUTERS/David Ryder
Seattle Mayor Ed Murray speaks to the media near the offices of KOMO News after a KOMO helicopter crashed by the Space Needle in Seattle, Washington March 18, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder
Seattle Mayor Ed Murray speaks to the media near the offices of KOMO News after a KOMO helicopter crashed by the Space Needle in Seattle, Washington March 18, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder
Seattle Fire Department public information officer Kyle Moore addresses the media after a television news helicopter crashed near the Space Needle in Seattle, Washington March 18, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder
Seattle Fire Department public information officer Kyle Moore addresses the media after a television news helicopter crashed near the Space Needle in Seattle, Washington March 18, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder
Next Slideshows
Putin signs Crimea treaty
Putin signs a treaty making Crimea part of Russia again.
Crimea's Tatars in the minority
Muslim Tatars make up 12 percent of Crimea's population.
How to stop a hijacking
Inspired by the missing flight MH370, a Chinese security company trains bodyguards in close-quarter combat aboard a replica passenger jet.
Iraq's militant threat
Government forces are fighting rebellious Sunni tribes and an al-Qaeda splinter group.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.