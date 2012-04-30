Edition:
Hello Kitty airlines

<p>Eva Airways aircraft painted with Hello Kitty characters takes off at Narita international airport in Narita, east of Tokyo, in this photo taken by Kyodo December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Kyodo </p>

Monday, April 30, 2012

<p>Flight attendants, holding Hello Kitty-themed in-flight meals, pose inside an Eva Airlines aircraft in Taoyuan International Airport, northern Taiwan, April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang</p>

Monday, April 30, 2012

<p>A flight attendant arranges a Hello Kitty headrest cover inside an Eva Airlines aircraft in Taoyuan International Airport, northern Taiwan, April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang</p>

Monday, April 30, 2012

<p>A passenger stands next to Eva Airlines' self check-in counters, which are decorated with Hello Kitty motifs, in Taoyuan International Airport, northern Taiwan, April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang </p>

Monday, April 30, 2012

<p>A passenger takes pictures of Eva Airlines' Hello Kitty-themed products displayed in Taoyuan International Airport, northern Taiwan, April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang </p>

Monday, April 30, 2012

<p>A passenger takes a self-portrait with an Eva Airlines' Hello Kitty-themed light box in Taoyuan International Airport, northern Taiwan, April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang </p>

Monday, April 30, 2012

<p>An Airbus A330-300 aircraft of Taiwan's Eva Airlines is seen with a Hello Kitty motif in Taoyuan International Airport, northern Taiwan, April 30, 2012. Taiwan's second-largest carrier, Eva Airlines, and Japan's comic company, Sanrio, which owns the Hello Kitty brand, collaborated on the second generation Hello Kitty-themed aircraft which was launched on October 2011. There are currently three Hello Kitty-themed Airbus A330-300 aircrafts flying between cities such as Taipei, Fukuoka, Narita, Sapporo, Incheon, Hong Kong and Guam. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang </p>

Monday, April 30, 2012

An Airbus A330-300 aircraft of Taiwan's Eva Airlines is seen with a Hello Kitty motif in Taoyuan International Airport, northern Taiwan, April 30, 2012. Taiwan's second-largest carrier, Eva Airlines, and Japan's comic company, Sanrio, which owns the Hello Kitty brand, collaborated on the second generation Hello Kitty-themed aircraft which was launched on October 2011. There are currently three Hello Kitty-themed Airbus A330-300 aircrafts flying between cities such as Taipei, Fukuoka, Narita, Sapporo, Incheon, Hong Kong and Guam. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

<p>A passenger looks out of an Airbus A330-300 aircraft of Taiwan's Eva Airlines, decorated with Hello Kitty motifs, in Taoyuan International Airport, northern Taiwan, April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang </p>

Monday, April 30, 2012

<p>An Eva Airlines ground crew counts Hello Kitty-themed boarding passes in Taoyuan International Airport, northern Taiwan, April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang </p>

Monday, April 30, 2012

<p>A Hello Kitty-themed in-flight dessert set is displayed inside an Eva Airlines aircraft in Taoyuan International Airport, northern Taiwan, April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang </p>

Monday, April 30, 2012

<p>A Hello Kitty-themed in-flight meal is seen inside an Eva Airlines aircraft in Taoyuan International Airport, northern Taiwan, April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang </p>

Monday, April 30, 2012

<p>An Airbus A330-300 aircraft of Taiwan's Eva Airlines, decorated with Hello Kitty motifs, takes off from Taoyuan International Airport, northern Taiwan to Sapporo, Japan, April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang </p>

Monday, April 30, 2012

