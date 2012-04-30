Hello Kitty airlines
Eva Airways aircraft painted with Hello Kitty characters takes off at Narita international airport in Narita, east of Tokyo, in this photo taken by Kyodo December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Kyodo
Eva Airways aircraft painted with Hello Kitty characters takes off at Narita international airport in Narita, east of Tokyo, in this photo taken by Kyodo December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Kyodo
Flight attendants, holding Hello Kitty-themed in-flight meals, pose inside an Eva Airlines aircraft in Taoyuan International Airport, northern Taiwan, April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Flight attendants, holding Hello Kitty-themed in-flight meals, pose inside an Eva Airlines aircraft in Taoyuan International Airport, northern Taiwan, April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
A flight attendant arranges a Hello Kitty headrest cover inside an Eva Airlines aircraft in Taoyuan International Airport, northern Taiwan, April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
A flight attendant arranges a Hello Kitty headrest cover inside an Eva Airlines aircraft in Taoyuan International Airport, northern Taiwan, April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
A passenger stands next to Eva Airlines' self check-in counters, which are decorated with Hello Kitty motifs, in Taoyuan International Airport, northern Taiwan, April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
A passenger stands next to Eva Airlines' self check-in counters, which are decorated with Hello Kitty motifs, in Taoyuan International Airport, northern Taiwan, April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
A passenger takes pictures of Eva Airlines' Hello Kitty-themed products displayed in Taoyuan International Airport, northern Taiwan, April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
A passenger takes pictures of Eva Airlines' Hello Kitty-themed products displayed in Taoyuan International Airport, northern Taiwan, April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
A passenger takes a self-portrait with an Eva Airlines' Hello Kitty-themed light box in Taoyuan International Airport, northern Taiwan, April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
A passenger takes a self-portrait with an Eva Airlines' Hello Kitty-themed light box in Taoyuan International Airport, northern Taiwan, April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
An Airbus A330-300 aircraft of Taiwan's Eva Airlines is seen with a Hello Kitty motif in Taoyuan International Airport, northern Taiwan, April 30, 2012. Taiwan's second-largest carrier, Eva Airlines, and Japan's comic company, Sanrio, which owns the...more
An Airbus A330-300 aircraft of Taiwan's Eva Airlines is seen with a Hello Kitty motif in Taoyuan International Airport, northern Taiwan, April 30, 2012. Taiwan's second-largest carrier, Eva Airlines, and Japan's comic company, Sanrio, which owns the Hello Kitty brand, collaborated on the second generation Hello Kitty-themed aircraft which was launched on October 2011. There are currently three Hello Kitty-themed Airbus A330-300 aircrafts flying between cities such as Taipei, Fukuoka, Narita, Sapporo, Incheon, Hong Kong and Guam. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
A passenger looks out of an Airbus A330-300 aircraft of Taiwan's Eva Airlines, decorated with Hello Kitty motifs, in Taoyuan International Airport, northern Taiwan, April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
A passenger looks out of an Airbus A330-300 aircraft of Taiwan's Eva Airlines, decorated with Hello Kitty motifs, in Taoyuan International Airport, northern Taiwan, April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
An Eva Airlines ground crew counts Hello Kitty-themed boarding passes in Taoyuan International Airport, northern Taiwan, April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
An Eva Airlines ground crew counts Hello Kitty-themed boarding passes in Taoyuan International Airport, northern Taiwan, April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
A Hello Kitty-themed in-flight dessert set is displayed inside an Eva Airlines aircraft in Taoyuan International Airport, northern Taiwan, April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
A Hello Kitty-themed in-flight dessert set is displayed inside an Eva Airlines aircraft in Taoyuan International Airport, northern Taiwan, April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
A Hello Kitty-themed in-flight meal is seen inside an Eva Airlines aircraft in Taoyuan International Airport, northern Taiwan, April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
A Hello Kitty-themed in-flight meal is seen inside an Eva Airlines aircraft in Taoyuan International Airport, northern Taiwan, April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
An Airbus A330-300 aircraft of Taiwan's Eva Airlines, decorated with Hello Kitty motifs, takes off from Taoyuan International Airport, northern Taiwan to Sapporo, Japan, April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
An Airbus A330-300 aircraft of Taiwan's Eva Airlines, decorated with Hello Kitty motifs, takes off from Taoyuan International Airport, northern Taiwan to Sapporo, Japan, April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Next Slideshows
A day with the LAPD
A day with the LAPD where the riots began 20 years ago.
The Aurora Borealis
Stunning views of nature's northern lights.
Royal Wedding redux
Highlights from last year's wedding of William and Kate.
Enterprise in New York
The Space Shuttle Enterprise is flown from Washington to New York to be placed at the Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.