Pictures | Thu Oct 18, 2012 | 8:10pm EDT

Helping crack addicts

<p>A municipal agent leads a woman, who agents say is a suspected crack user, during an operation by Rio de Janeiro's Social Action Secretariat to bring crack addicts to shelters for rehabilitation, near Parque Uniao slum October 17, 2012. Municipal agents approached people showing signs of crack abuse during the operation to offer to send them to the shelters as part of efforts by authorities to end crack use in Rio's slums, including 11 areas known as Cracolandias or cracklands in the city. The exercise is mainly voluntary except for suspects that broke the law. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes </p>

<p>A policeman inspect a man, who municipal agents say is a suspected crack user, during an operation by Rio de Janeiro's Social Action Secretariat to bring crack addicts to shelters for rehabilitation, near Parque Uniao slum October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes </p>

<p>Municipal agents talk with a man, who agents say is a suspected crack user, during an operation by Rio de Janeiro's Social Action Secretariat to bring crack addicts to shelters for rehabilitation, near Parque Uniao slum October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes </p>

<p>A municipal agent (L) argues with a woman, who agents say is a suspected crack user, during an operation by Rio de Janeiro's Social Action Secretariat to bring crack addicts to shelters for rehabilitation, near Parque Uniao slum October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes </p>

<p>A municipal agent (L) wakes up people, who agents say are suspected crack users, during an operation by Rio de Janeiro's Social Action Secretariat to bring crack addicts to shelters for rehabilitation, near Parque Uniao slum October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes </p>

<p>A municipal agent detains a boy, who agents say is a suspected crack user, during an operation by Rio de Janeiro's Social Action Secretariat to bring crack addicts to shelters for rehabilitation, near Parque Uniao slum October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes </p>

<p>A municipal agent detains a boy, who agents say is a suspected crack user, during an operation by Rio de Janeiro's Social Action Secretariat to bring crack addicts to shelters for rehabilitation, near Parque Uniao slum October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

<p>People, who municipal agents say are suspected crack users, react during an operation by Rio de Janeiro's Social Action Secretariat to bring crack addicts to shelters for rehabilitation, near Parque Uniao slum October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes </p>

<p>Municipal agents lead a woman, who agents say is a suspected crack user, during an operation by Rio de Janeiro's Social Action Secretariat to bring crack addicts to shelters for rehabilitation, near Parque Uniao slum October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

<p>A municipal agent detains a woman, who agents say is a suspected crack user, during an operation by Rio de Janeiro's Social Action Secretariat to bring crack addicts to shelters for rehabilitation, near Parque Uniao slum October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes </p>

<p>A man, suspected to be a crack user by municipal agents, looks out from the window of a municipal vehicle during an operation by Rio de Janeiro's Social Action Secretariat to bring crack addicts to shelters for rehabilitation, near Parque Uniao slum October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes </p>

