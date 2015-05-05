Here's Huckabee
Former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee arrives on stage to formally launch his bid for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination during an event in Hope, Arkansas, May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Mike Huckabee, holding his grandson Chandler, formally launches his bid for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination during an event in Hope, Arkansas, May 5, 2015. With Huckabee is his wife Janet, holding granddaughter Scarlett. REUTERS/Mike...more
Mike Huckabee addresses supporters as he formally launches his bid for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination during an event in Hope, Arkansas, May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Mike Huckabee prepares to hunt pheasant during a hunting trip in Osceola, Iowa December 26, 2007. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Mike Huckabee speaks during a campaign stop in Des Moines, Iowa, December 19, 2007. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Mike Huckabee is shaved by barber Scott Sales following a hiarcut in Des Moines, Iowa December 31, 2007. REUTERS/Andy Clark
A supporter of Mike Huckabee watches the Republican candidates debate in Manchester, New Hampshire, January 5, 2008. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Mike Huckabee plays a bass guitar as he takes a picture during a campaign event in Rochester, New Hampshire, January 7, 2008. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Mike Huckabee is pictured during a live television network interview outside the venue for the Republican candidates debate in Johnston, Iowa, December 12, 2007. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Mike Huckabee speaks to supporters during a campaign event at a middle school of Londonderry, New Hampshire, January 5, 2008. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Mike Huckabee during a campaign event in Mason, New Hampshire, January 7, 2008. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Mike Huckabee speaks during the third session of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida, August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Supporters of Mike Huckabee attend their candidate's New Hampshire primary night rally in Manchester, January 8, 2008. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Mike Huckabee takes breakfast after television interviews at a hotel in Manchester, New Hampshire, January 4, 2008. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Mike Huckabee visits a Jerusalem archaeological site known as City of David, August 17, 2009. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Mike Huckabee plays bass while attending a New Year's eve party in Des Moines, Iowa, December 31, 2007. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Mike Huckabee has make-up applied before a television interview at a hotel in Manchester, New Hampshire, January 4, 2008. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Mike Huckabee and Mitt Romney exchange views during the CNN/YouTube/Republican Party of Florida presidential debate in St. Petersburg, Florida, November 28, 2007. REUTERS/Hans Deryk
Mike Huckabee talks with the cashier of a pizza restaurant during a campaign stop at downtown Manchester, New Hampshire, January 5, 2008. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Mike Huckabee addresses supporters during the 2012 Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida, August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A trio of girls hold signs at a campaign stop for Mike Huckabee at Wofford College in Spartanburg, South Carolina, January 18, 2008. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Stephanie Cunningham, 3, keeps an eye out for Mike Huckabee before he campaigns in Appleton, Wisconsin, February 18, 2008. REUTERS/John Gress
Mike Huckabee listens to his introduction from the side of the stage at the Freedom Summit in Des Moines, Iowa, January 24, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
