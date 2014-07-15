Edition:
Heroes welcome

Germany's Bastian Schweinsteiger holds up the World Cup trophy during celebrations to mark the team's 2014 Brazil World Cup victory, at a 'fan mile' public viewing zone in Berlin July 15, 2014. REUTERSAlex Grimm/Pool

Tuesday, July 15, 2014
German soccer player Bastian Schweinsteiger lifts up the World Cup trophy on a stage during celebrations to mark the team's 2014 Brazil World Cup victory, at a 'fan mile' public viewing zone in Berlin July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Fans cheer as the plane carrying the German national soccer team, winners of the 2014 World Cup, flies over the 'fan mile' public viewing zone before landing at Tegel airport in Berlin July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen

A Lufthansa plane with text 'Siegerflieger Fanhansa' (Victor Plane) with German national soccer team aboard, receives water salute after landing at Tegel airport in Berlin, July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Karina Hessland/Pool

Fans throng a street in central Berlin to cheer Germany's 2014 Brazil World Cup squad as they proceed in an open-top bus through the capital during a parade to mark the team's victory July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen

German soccer player Bastian Schweinsteiger gestures to fans on a stage during celebrations to mark the team's 2014 Brazil World Cup victory, at a 'fan mile' public viewing zone in Berlin July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Fans throng a street along the river Spree in central Berlin to cheer Germany's 2014 Brazil World Cup squad as they proceed in an open-top bus through the capital during a parade to mark the team's victory July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Steffi Loos

Germany's Toni Kroos and Mario Goetze (R) appear on stage during celebrations to mark the team's 2014 Brazil World Cup victory, at a 'fan mile' public viewing zone in Berlin July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Germany's goalkeeper Manuel Neuer carries Thomas Mueller during celebrations to mark the team's 2014 Brazil World Cup victory, at a 'fan mile' public viewing zone in Berlin July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

German soccer team captain Philipp Lahm lifts up the World Cup trophy on a stage during celebrations to mark the team's 2014 Brazil World Cup victory, at a 'fan mile' public viewing zone in Berlin July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Members of Germany's 2014 Brazil World Cup squad appear on stage during celebrations to mark the team's 2014 Brazil World Cup victory, at a 'fan mile' public viewing zone in Berlin July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Construction workers take pictures as Germany's 2014 Brazil World Cup squad proceed in an open-top bus through the capital during a parade to mark the team's victory July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen

German soccer fans cheer as they wait for the arrival of their team, winners of the 2014 World Cup, near the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Germany's Bastian Schweinsteiger and Lukas Podolski (C) are photographed with the World Cup trophy by Mattias Ginter during celebrations to mark the team's 2014 Brazil World Cup victory, at a 'fan mile' public viewing zone in Berlin July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Germany's head coach Joachim Loew and members of Germany's 2014 Brazil World Cup squad applaud fans during celebrations to mark the team's victory, at a 'fan mile' public viewing zone in Berlin July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Germany's Per Mertesacker stands on stage during celebrations to mark the team's 2014 Brazil World Cup victory, at a 'fan mile' public viewing zone in Berlin July 15, 2014. REUTERSAlex Grimm/Pool

German soccer fans cheer as they wait for the arrival of their team, winners of the 2014 World Cup, at a public viewing zone called 'fan mile' in Berlin, July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

German soccer player Jerome Boateng throws a ball to supporters from a stage during celebrations to mark the team's 2014 Brazil World Cup victory, at a 'fan mile' public viewing zone in Berlin July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Fans wait for the arrival of the German soccer team at Tegel airport in Berlin, July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Karina Hessland/Pool

Germany's Lukas Podolski, Jerome Boateng and Mesut Oezil (L-R) pose for a 'selfie' with the World Cup trophy during celebrations to mark the team's 2014 Brazil World Cup victory, at a 'fan mile' public viewing zone in Berlin July 15, 2014. REUTERSAlex Grimm/Pool

