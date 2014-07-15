Heroes welcome
Germany's Bastian Schweinsteiger holds up the World Cup trophy during celebrations to mark the team's 2014 Brazil World Cup victory, at a 'fan mile' public viewing zone in Berlin July 15, 2014. REUTERSAlex Grimm/Pool
German soccer player Bastian Schweinsteiger lifts up the World Cup trophy on a stage during celebrations to mark the team's 2014 Brazil World Cup victory, at a 'fan mile' public viewing zone in Berlin July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Fans cheer as the plane carrying the German national soccer team, winners of the 2014 World Cup, flies over the 'fan mile' public viewing zone before landing at Tegel airport in Berlin July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen
A Lufthansa plane with text 'Siegerflieger Fanhansa' (Victor Plane) with German national soccer team aboard, receives water salute after landing at Tegel airport in Berlin, July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Karina Hessland/Pool
Fans throng a street in central Berlin to cheer Germany's 2014 Brazil World Cup squad as they proceed in an open-top bus through the capital during a parade to mark the team's victory July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen
German soccer player Bastian Schweinsteiger gestures to fans on a stage during celebrations to mark the team's 2014 Brazil World Cup victory, at a 'fan mile' public viewing zone in Berlin July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
Fans throng a street along the river Spree in central Berlin to cheer Germany's 2014 Brazil World Cup squad as they proceed in an open-top bus through the capital during a parade to mark the team's victory July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Steffi Loos
Germany's Toni Kroos and Mario Goetze (R) appear on stage during celebrations to mark the team's 2014 Brazil World Cup victory, at a 'fan mile' public viewing zone in Berlin July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
Germany's goalkeeper Manuel Neuer carries Thomas Mueller during celebrations to mark the team's 2014 Brazil World Cup victory, at a 'fan mile' public viewing zone in Berlin July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
German soccer team captain Philipp Lahm lifts up the World Cup trophy on a stage during celebrations to mark the team's 2014 Brazil World Cup victory, at a 'fan mile' public viewing zone in Berlin July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Members of Germany's 2014 Brazil World Cup squad appear on stage during celebrations to mark the team's 2014 Brazil World Cup victory, at a 'fan mile' public viewing zone in Berlin July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Construction workers take pictures as Germany's 2014 Brazil World Cup squad proceed in an open-top bus through the capital during a parade to mark the team's victory July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen
German soccer fans cheer as they wait for the arrival of their team, winners of the 2014 World Cup, near the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Germany's Bastian Schweinsteiger and Lukas Podolski (C) are photographed with the World Cup trophy by Mattias Ginter during celebrations to mark the team's 2014 Brazil World Cup victory, at a 'fan mile' public viewing zone in Berlin July 15, 2014. ...more
Germany's head coach Joachim Loew and members of Germany's 2014 Brazil World Cup squad applaud fans during celebrations to mark the team's victory, at a 'fan mile' public viewing zone in Berlin July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Germany's Per Mertesacker stands on stage during celebrations to mark the team's 2014 Brazil World Cup victory, at a 'fan mile' public viewing zone in Berlin July 15, 2014. REUTERSAlex Grimm/Pool
German soccer fans cheer as they wait for the arrival of their team, winners of the 2014 World Cup, at a public viewing zone called 'fan mile' in Berlin, July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
German soccer player Jerome Boateng throws a ball to supporters from a stage during celebrations to mark the team's 2014 Brazil World Cup victory, at a 'fan mile' public viewing zone in Berlin July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
Fans wait for the arrival of the German soccer team at Tegel airport in Berlin, July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Karina Hessland/Pool
Germany's Lukas Podolski, Jerome Boateng and Mesut Oezil (L-R) pose for a 'selfie' with the World Cup trophy during celebrations to mark the team's 2014 Brazil World Cup victory, at a 'fan mile' public viewing zone in Berlin July 15, 2014. ...more
Next Slideshows
Home Run Derby
The sluggers of the MLB show their stuff at the All-Star Game Home Run Derby.
Ten World Cup moments
From swashbuckling goals to inglorious exits. The World Cup in Brazil has been one of the most remarkable of recent times.
Germany 1 - Argentina 0
Highlights from the World Cup final.
Brazil 0 - 3 Netherlands
Brazil takes on Netherlands for third place.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.