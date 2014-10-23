Hezbollah fighter turned rabbi
Rabbi Avraham Sinai sits in his home during an interview in the northern Israeli town of Safed, October 5, 2014. Born in neighboring Lebanon as a Shiite Muslim named Ibraheem Yassin, Sinai said he had been a member of the Lebanese guerrilla group,...more
Rabbi Avraham Sinai shows a photo from his past in his home in the northern Israeli town of Safed, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Rabbi Avraham Sinai checks a shofar, a ram horn, in a shop in the northern Israeli town of Safed, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Rabbi Avraham Sinai looks at Jewish written text as he visits a shop in the northern Israeli town of Safed, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Rabbi Avraham Sinai prays in a yeshiva, or Jewish seminary, in the northern Israeli town of Safed, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Rabbi Avraham Sinai prays in a yeshiva, a Jewish seminary, in the northern Israeli town of Safed, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Rabbi Avraham Sinai prays in a yeshiva, a Jewish seminary, in the northern Israeli town of Safed, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Photos from the past and present of Rabbi Avraham Sinai can be seen in his home in the northern Israeli town of Safed, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
