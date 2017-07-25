Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Jul 25, 2017 | 8:50am EDT

Hezbollah's frontier battle with Nusra Front

Hezbollah fighters walking with the group's flag at an unidentified location at the Syrian-Lebanese border. Hezbollah said on Monday its battle with Nusra Front jihadists at the Syria-Lebanon border was almost over and urged remaining insurgents in the area to give up, pressing its campaign to take their last foothold at the frontier. Hezbollah Military/Handout via Reuters TV

Hezbollah fighters walking with the group's flag at an unidentified location at the Syrian-Lebanese border. Hezbollah said on Monday its battle with Nusra Front jihadists at the Syria-Lebanon border was almost over and urged remaining insurgents in...more

Reuters / Monday, July 24, 2017
Hezbollah fighters walking with the group's flag at an unidentified location at the Syrian-Lebanese border. Hezbollah said on Monday its battle with Nusra Front jihadists at the Syria-Lebanon border was almost over and urged remaining insurgents in the area to give up, pressing its campaign to take their last foothold at the frontier. Hezbollah Military/Handout via Reuters TV
Close
1 / 14
Smoke rising from a hill at an unidentified location at the Syrian-Lebanese border. Hezbollah Military/Handout via Reuters TV

Smoke rising from a hill at an unidentified location at the Syrian-Lebanese border. Hezbollah Military/Handout via Reuters TV

Reuters / Monday, July 24, 2017
Smoke rising from a hill at an unidentified location at the Syrian-Lebanese border. Hezbollah Military/Handout via Reuters TV
Close
2 / 14
Hezbollah fighters taking position at an unidentified location at the Syrian-Lebanese border. Hezbollah Military/Handout via Reuters TV

Hezbollah fighters taking position at an unidentified location at the Syrian-Lebanese border. Hezbollah Military/Handout via Reuters TV

Reuters / Monday, July 24, 2017
Hezbollah fighters taking position at an unidentified location at the Syrian-Lebanese border. Hezbollah Military/Handout via Reuters TV
Close
3 / 14
A member of the Lebanese army is seen next to a Syrian refugee woman at the Lebanese town of Arsal, near the border with Syria. Lebanese Army media office/via REUTERS

A member of the Lebanese army is seen next to a Syrian refugee woman at the Lebanese town of Arsal, near the border with Syria. Lebanese Army media office/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, July 24, 2017
A member of the Lebanese army is seen next to a Syrian refugee woman at the Lebanese town of Arsal, near the border with Syria. Lebanese Army media office/via REUTERS
Close
4 / 14
A weapon being fired from the back of a truck with a Hezbollah flag on it at an unidentified location at the Syrian-Lebanese frontier. Hezbollah Military/via Reuters TV

A weapon being fired from the back of a truck with a Hezbollah flag on it at an unidentified location at the Syrian-Lebanese frontier. Hezbollah Military/via Reuters TV

Reuters / Friday, July 21, 2017
A weapon being fired from the back of a truck with a Hezbollah flag on it at an unidentified location at the Syrian-Lebanese frontier. Hezbollah Military/via Reuters TV
Close
5 / 14
A member of the Lebanese army walks as he holds a Syrian refugee child at the Lebanese town of Arsal, near the border with Syria. Lebanese Army media office/via REUTERS

A member of the Lebanese army walks as he holds a Syrian refugee child at the Lebanese town of Arsal, near the border with Syria. Lebanese Army media office/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, July 24, 2017
A member of the Lebanese army walks as he holds a Syrian refugee child at the Lebanese town of Arsal, near the border with Syria. Lebanese Army media office/via REUTERS
Close
6 / 14
Fighters from the Syrian army units and Hezbollah are seen on the western mountains of Qalamoun, near Damascus. SANA/via REUTERS

Fighters from the Syrian army units and Hezbollah are seen on the western mountains of Qalamoun, near Damascus. SANA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, July 24, 2017
Fighters from the Syrian army units and Hezbollah are seen on the western mountains of Qalamoun, near Damascus. SANA/via REUTERS
Close
7 / 14
Members of the Lebanese army hold a hand of a Syrian refugee child at the Lebanese town of Arsal, near the border with Syria. Lebanese Army media office/via REUTERS

Members of the Lebanese army hold a hand of a Syrian refugee child at the Lebanese town of Arsal, near the border with Syria. Lebanese Army media office/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, July 24, 2017
Members of the Lebanese army hold a hand of a Syrian refugee child at the Lebanese town of Arsal, near the border with Syria. Lebanese Army media office/via REUTERS
Close
8 / 14
The area at the Syrian-Lebanese border, taken by a drone at an unidentified location at the Syrian-Lebanese frontier. Hezbollah Military/via Reuters TV

The area at the Syrian-Lebanese border, taken by a drone at an unidentified location at the Syrian-Lebanese frontier. Hezbollah Military/via Reuters TV

Reuters / Friday, July 21, 2017
The area at the Syrian-Lebanese border, taken by a drone at an unidentified location at the Syrian-Lebanese frontier. Hezbollah Military/via Reuters TV
Close
9 / 14
A weapon being fired at an unidentified location at the Syrian-Lebanese border. Hezbollah Military/via Reuters TV

A weapon being fired at an unidentified location at the Syrian-Lebanese border. Hezbollah Military/via Reuters TV

Reuters / Monday, July 24, 2017
A weapon being fired at an unidentified location at the Syrian-Lebanese border. Hezbollah Military/via Reuters TV
Close
10 / 14
People watch as Lebanese army soldiers patrol a street in Labwe, at the entrance of the border town of Arsal, in Bekaa Valley, Lebanon. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

People watch as Lebanese army soldiers patrol a street in Labwe, at the entrance of the border town of Arsal, in Bekaa Valley, Lebanon. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Reuters / Saturday, July 22, 2017
People watch as Lebanese army soldiers patrol a street in Labwe, at the entrance of the border town of Arsal, in Bekaa Valley, Lebanon. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
Close
11 / 14
Smoke rising at an unidentified location at the Syrian-Lebanese frontier. Hezbollah Military/via Reuters TV

Smoke rising at an unidentified location at the Syrian-Lebanese frontier. Hezbollah Military/via Reuters TV

Reuters / Friday, July 21, 2017
Smoke rising at an unidentified location at the Syrian-Lebanese frontier. Hezbollah Military/via Reuters TV
Close
12 / 14
Fighters from Syrian army units and Hezbollah on the western mountains of Qalamoun, near Damascus. SANA/via REUTERS

Fighters from Syrian army units and Hezbollah on the western mountains of Qalamoun, near Damascus. SANA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, July 24, 2017
Fighters from Syrian army units and Hezbollah on the western mountains of Qalamoun, near Damascus. SANA/via REUTERS
Close
13 / 14
A view of houses in Arsal seen from Labwe, at the entrance of the border town of Arsal, in eastern Bekaa Valley, Lebanon. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

A view of houses in Arsal seen from Labwe, at the entrance of the border town of Arsal, in eastern Bekaa Valley, Lebanon. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Reuters / Friday, July 21, 2017
A view of houses in Arsal seen from Labwe, at the entrance of the border town of Arsal, in eastern Bekaa Valley, Lebanon. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
Close
14 / 14
View Again
View Next
Trump speaks at Scout Jamboree

Trump speaks at Scout Jamboree

Next Slideshows

Trump speaks at Scout Jamboree

Trump speaks at Scout Jamboree

President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the 2017 National Scout Jamboree in West Virginia.

Jul 24 2017
The ruins of Mosul

The ruins of Mosul

Scenes of devastation after the battle to retake the Iraqi city from Islamic State.

Jul 24 2017
The case of Charlie Gard

The case of Charlie Gard

The parents of 11-month-old Charlie Gard have been fighting a legal battle to send their critically ill son to the United States for experimental therapy, but...

Jul 24 2017
Taliban car bomb attack in Kabul

Taliban car bomb attack in Kabul

A Taliban suicide attacker detonated a car bomb in the western part of Kabul, killing dozens and wounding more than 40, government officials said.

Jul 24 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Santa's summer vacation

Santa's summer vacation

Santa Clauses get together for some summer festive fun at the World Congress of Santa Clauses in Denmark.

Trump speaks at Scout Jamboree

Trump speaks at Scout Jamboree

President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the 2017 National Scout Jamboree in West Virginia.

Thousands protest Polish court overhaul

Thousands protest Polish court overhaul

Tens of thousands of Poles protest against a new law that allows parliament to appoint Supreme Court judges, defying a European Union warning that the move undermines democracy and the rule of law.

The ruins of Mosul

The ruins of Mosul

Scenes of devastation after the battle to retake the Iraqi city from Islamic State.

FINA World Aquatics Championships

FINA World Aquatics Championships

Highlights from the 2017 FINA World Aquatics Championships in Budapest.

Best of IAAF ParaAthletics

Best of IAAF ParaAthletics

Highlights from the IAAF World ParaAthletics Championships in London.

The case of Charlie Gard

The case of Charlie Gard

The parents of 11-month-old Charlie Gard have been fighting a legal battle to send their critically ill son to the United States for experimental therapy, but Britain's courts have refused permission on the grounds it would prolong his suffering without any realistic prospect of it helping.

Taliban car bomb attack in Kabul

Taliban car bomb attack in Kabul

A Taliban suicide attacker detonated a car bomb in the western part of Kabul, killing dozens and wounding more than 40, government officials said.

Best of Comic-Con

Best of Comic-Con

Highlights from the annual Comic-Con gathering in San Diego.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast