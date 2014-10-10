Hidden massacre in Mexico

Clandestine graves are seen at Pueblo Viejo, in the outskirts of Iguala, southern Mexican state of Guerrero October 7, 2014. Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto vowed to hunt down those responsible for the apparent massacre of dozens of students in the southwest of the country that authorities say involved local security officials. The students went missing after they clashed with police in Iguala in the volatile, gang-ridden state of Guerrero on September 26. A mass grave was found near the town over the weekend, full of charred human remains. Guerrero's attorney general, Inaky Blanco, said that 28 bodies have been found at the site so far, and it is "probable" that some of the missing 43 students are among the remains found in the graves. The police line reads, "Crime Scene". REUTERS/Henry Romero

Close