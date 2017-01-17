Edition:
Tue Jan 17, 2017

Hideout of the Turkish nightclub attacker

Foreign currency banknotes and various documents are seen in the bedroom of a hideout where the alleged attacker of Reina nightclub was caught by Turkish police last night, in Esenyurt neighborhood in Istanbul, Turkey, January 17, 2017. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Tuesday, January 17, 2017
The door of a hideout where the alleged attacker of Reina nightclub was caught by Turkish police last night. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

The kitchen of a hideout where the alleged attacker of Reina nightclub was caught. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

A copy of the Koran is seen at a hideout. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

The living room of a hideout where the alleged attacker of Reina nightclub was caught. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

The door of a hideout where the alleged attacker of Reina nightclub was caught. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

The living room of a hideout. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Foreign currency banknotes and various documents are seen in the bedroom of a hideout where the alleged attacker of Reina nightclub was caught. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

The door of a hideout where the alleged attacker of Reina nightclub was caught. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Entrance of a building where a hideout where the alleged attacker of Reina nightclub was caught. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

