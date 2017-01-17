Hideout of the Turkish nightclub attacker
Foreign currency banknotes and various documents are seen in the bedroom of a hideout where the alleged attacker of Reina nightclub was caught by Turkish police last night, in Esenyurt neighborhood in Istanbul, Turkey, January 17, 2017. REUTERS/Osman...more
The door of a hideout where the alleged attacker of Reina nightclub was caught by Turkish police last night. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
The kitchen of a hideout where the alleged attacker of Reina nightclub was caught. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
A copy of the Koran is seen at a hideout. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
The living room of a hideout where the alleged attacker of Reina nightclub was caught. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
The door of a hideout where the alleged attacker of Reina nightclub was caught. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
The living room of a hideout. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Foreign currency banknotes and various documents are seen in the bedroom of a hideout where the alleged attacker of Reina nightclub was caught. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
The door of a hideout where the alleged attacker of Reina nightclub was caught. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Entrance of a building where a hideout where the alleged attacker of Reina nightclub was caught. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
