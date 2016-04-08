High fashion stakes
Ladies have fun during Ladies Day during the Crabbie's Grand National Festival at Aintree, northern England, April 8, 2016. Reuters / Andrew Yates Livepic
Racegoers watch the racing at the Grand National Festival on ladies day. Reuters / Andrew Yates Livepic
A racegoer at the Grand National Festival on ladies day. Reuters / Andrew Yates Livepic
God's Own ridden by Paddy Brennan before going on to win the 3.25 JLT Melling Chase. Action Images via Reuters / Jason Cairnduff Livepic
A racegoer holds a drink at the Grand National Festival on ladies day. Reuters / Andrew Yates Livepic
Ladies have food during Ladies Day. Reuters / Andrew Yates Livepic
Racegoers react near the end of the 2.15 The Imagine Cruising First in the Frame Top Novices' Hurdle Race. Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic
Racegoers shoes at the Grand National Festival on ladies day. Reuters / Andrew Yates Livepic
Racegoers at the Grand National Festival on ladies day. Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic
Racegoers arrive at the Grand National Festival on ladies day. Reuters / Andrew Yates Livepic
Racegoers wait for a drink at the Grand National Festival on ladies day. Reuters / Andrew Yates Livepic
A racegoer during ladies day. Action Images via Reuters / Jason Cairnduff Livepic
Racegoers watch the racing at the Grand National Festival on ladies day. Reuters / Andrew Yates Livepic
Curious Carlos ridden by Sean Bowen falls at the final fence during the 1.40 The Alder Hey Children's Charity Handicap Hurdle Race as Ibis Du Rheu ridden by Jack Sherwood (L) jumps over them. Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic
Racegoers leave after Ladies Day. Reuters / Andrew Yates Livepic
Racegoers leave after Ladies Day. Reuters / Andrew Yates Livepic
Racegoers leave after Ladies Day. Action Images via Reuters / Jason Cairnduff Livepic
A racegoer leaves after Ladies Day. Reuters / Andrew Yates Livepic
Next Slideshows
The papacy of Pope Francis
Highlights from Pope Francis' reign.
Cherry blossom season
Springtime cherry blossoms arrive in Japan.
The art of Shaolin
Mesmerizing demonstrations of Shaolin Kung Fu.
Creatures caught on camera
Remote cameras capture elusive animals in their natural habitats.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.