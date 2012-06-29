Edition:
Fri Jun 29, 2012

High heel race

<p>A contestant puts on his boots as he prepares for the annual race on high heels during Gay Pride celebrations in the quarter of Chueca in Madrid June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

Friday, June 29, 2012

<p>Contestants wait for the start of the annual race on high heels during Gay Pride celebrations in the quarter of Chueca in Madrid June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

Friday, June 29, 2012

<p>A boy reacts next to contestants waiting for the start of the annual race on high heels during Gay Pride celebrations in the quarter of Chueca in Madrid June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

Friday, June 29, 2012

<p>Contestants take part in the annual race on high heels during Gay Pride celebrations in the quarter of Chueca in Madrid June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

Friday, June 29, 2012

<p>Contestants take part in the annual race on high heels during Gay Pride celebrations in the quarter of Chueca in Madrid June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

Friday, June 29, 2012

<p>A girl stands next to a contestant before the annual race on high heels during Gay Pride celebrations in the quarter of Chueca in Madrid June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

Friday, June 29, 2012

<p>A contestant wearing the Spanish national soccer team jersey reacts as he prepares to take part in the annual race on high heels during Gay Pride celebrations in the quarter of Chueca in Madrid June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

Friday, June 29, 2012

<p>A performer paints a red nose on a passer-by during Gay Pride celebrations in the quarter of Chueca in Madrid June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

Friday, June 29, 2012

<p>Contestants wait for the start of the annual race on high heels during Gay Pride celebrations in the quarter of Chueca in Madrid June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

Friday, June 29, 2012

<p>A contestant throws himself on a mattress after finishing the annual race on high heels during Gay Pride celebrations in the quarter of Chueca in Madrid June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

Friday, June 29, 2012

