Pictures | Thu Jun 30, 2016

High heel race

A competitor mugs for the cameras after taking part in the annual race on high heels during Gay Pride celebrations in the quarter of Chueca in Madrid, Spain, June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Thursday, June 30, 2016
Competitors wait to take part in the annual race on high heels during Gay Pride celebrations in the quarter of Chueca in Madrid, Spain, June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Thursday, June 30, 2016
Competitors take part in the annual race on high heels during Gay Pride celebrations in the quarter of Chueca in Madrid, Spain, June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Thursday, June 30, 2016
A competitor stretches before the annual race on high heels during Gay Pride celebrations in the quarter of Chueca in Madrid, Spain, June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Thursday, June 30, 2016
A competitor puts a dress and a wig on as he takes part in the annual race on high heels during Gay Pride celebrations in the quarter of Chueca in Madrid, Spain, June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Thursday, June 30, 2016
A competitor falls during the annual race on high heels during Gay Pride celebrations in the quarter of Chueca in Madrid, Spain, June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Thursday, June 30, 2016
Competitors wait to take part in the annual race on high heels during Gay Pride celebrations in the quarter of Chueca in Madrid, Spain, June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Thursday, June 30, 2016
A competitor falls during the annual race on high heels during Gay Pride celebrations in the quarter of Chueca in Madrid, Spain, June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Thursday, June 30, 2016
A competitor runs as he takes part in the annual race on high heels during Gay Pride celebrations in the quarter of Chueca in Madrid, Spain, June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Thursday, June 30, 2016
A competitor removes tape from his shoes after taking part in the annual race on high heels during Gay Pride celebrations in the quarter of Chueca in Madrid, Spain, June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Thursday, June 30, 2016
A competitor loses his shoe during the annual race on high heels during Gay Pride celebrations in the quarter of Chueca in Madrid, Spain, June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Thursday, June 30, 2016
A competitor waits to take part in the annual race on high heels during Gay Pride celebrations in the quarter of Chueca in Madrid, Spain, June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Thursday, June 30, 2016
Competitors take part in the annual race on high heels during Gay Pride celebrations in the quarter of Chueca in Madrid, Spain, June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Thursday, June 30, 2016
Two men take a selfie by a rainbow flag before the annual race on high heels during Gay Pride celebrations in the quarter of Chueca in Madrid, Spain, June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Thursday, June 30, 2016
