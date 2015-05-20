Edition:
High heels of Cannes

The dress and the shoes of model model Irina Shayk as she walks on the red carpet during arrivals for the screening of the film "Sicario" in competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2015
Singer Cheryl Fernandez-Versini aka Cheryl Cole poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Irrational Man" out of competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Friday, May 15, 2015
The shoes of an unidentified guest are pictured as she poses on the red carpet for the screening of the film "The Lobster" in competition during the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Friday, May 15, 2015
A guest stands on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "La loi du marche" (The Measure of a Man) in competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, May 18, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2015
Actress Kasia Smutniak poses on the red carpet as she arrives for screening of the film "Mia madre" (My Mother) in competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, May 16, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Saturday, May 16, 2015
Shoes of an unidentified guest are pictured as she walks on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Saul Fia" (Son of Saul) in competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Friday, May 15, 2015
The shoes of an unidentified guest are pictured as she stands on the red carpet during arrivals for the screening of the film "Sicario" in competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2015
The shoes and the dress of a guest are pictured as she poses on the red carpet during arrivals for the screening of the film "Carol" in competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, May 17, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Sunday, May 17, 2015
The shoes of guests are pictured as they walk on on the red carpet before the screening of the film "Marguerite et Julien" in competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2015
The shoes of actress Adele Exarchopoulos and the cast of the film "Les Anarchistes" are seen as they pose on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Irrational Man" out of competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

The shoes of actress Adele Exarchopoulos and the cast of the film "Les Anarchistes" are seen as they pose on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Irrational Man" out of competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Friday, May 15, 2015
Model Karlie Kloss walks on the red carpet as she arrives for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "La tete haute" out of competition during the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2015
The shoes of an unidentified guest are pictured as she walks on the red carpet during arrivals for the screening of the film "Sicario" in competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2015
Guests walk on the red carpet as they arrive for screening of the film "Mia madre" (My Mother) in competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, May 16, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Saturday, May 16, 2015
The shoes and the dress of a guest are pictured as she poses on the red carpet during arrivals for the screening of the film "Carol" in competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, May 17, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Sunday, May 17, 2015
