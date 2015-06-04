Edition:
High stakes at Belmont

A horse is seen in silhouette making its way onto the track during morning workouts at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes winner American Pharoah is bathed following his morning workout at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes winner American Pharoah leaves his stable for a bath following his morning workout at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes winner American Pharoah is bathed following his morning workout at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Horse stickers are seen on a window inside Belmont Park as horses gallop by in Elmont, New York June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Belmont Stakes hopeful Tale of Verve is seen inside his stable before his morning workout at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

A jockey is seen in silhouette galloping on a horse during morning workouts at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes winner American Pharoah gallops during his morning workout at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A horse is seen in silhouette making its way onto the track during morning workouts at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A horse is seen in silhouette galloping during morning workouts at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Ahmed Zayat, owner of Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes winner American Pharoah gestures to the media shortly before American Pharoah arrived at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Horses enter the track during morning workouts at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Belmont Stakes hopeful Tale of Verve gallops during his morning workout at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A silhouette of a horse is seen in its stable before morning workouts at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes winner American Pharoah leaves the track following his morning workout at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

