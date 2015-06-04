High stakes at Belmont
A horse is seen in silhouette making its way onto the track during morning workouts at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes winner American Pharoah is bathed following his morning workout at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes winner American Pharoah leaves his stable for a bath following his morning workout at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes winner American Pharoah is bathed following his morning workout at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Horse stickers are seen on a window inside Belmont Park as horses gallop by in Elmont, New York June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Belmont Stakes hopeful Tale of Verve is seen inside his stable before his morning workout at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
A jockey is seen in silhouette galloping on a horse during morning workouts at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes winner American Pharoah gallops during his morning workout at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A horse is seen in silhouette making its way onto the track during morning workouts at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A horse is seen in silhouette galloping during morning workouts at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Ahmed Zayat, owner of Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes winner American Pharoah gestures to the media shortly before American Pharoah arrived at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Horses enter the track during morning workouts at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Belmont Stakes hopeful Tale of Verve gallops during his morning workout at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A silhouette of a horse is seen in its stable before morning workouts at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes winner American Pharoah leaves the track following his morning workout at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Next Slideshows
Putin's fans
Supporters of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Journey to America
An increasing number of Central Americans are sneaking across Mexico's border en route to the U.S.
Best of the French Open
Our top images from the French Open.
Top tourist sites
The world's most popular tourist landmarks.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.