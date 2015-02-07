Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Feb 6, 2015 | 7:30pm EST

High water in Venice

A man poses in a flooded St. Mark's Square during a period of seasonal high water in Venice, February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

A man poses in a flooded St. Mark's Square during a period of seasonal high water in Venice, February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Reuters / Friday, February 06, 2015
A man poses in a flooded St. Mark's Square during a period of seasonal high water in Venice, February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Close
1 / 20
People walk on the flooded St. Mark's Square during a period of seasonal high water and on the first day of carnival, in Venice, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

People walk on the flooded St. Mark's Square during a period of seasonal high water and on the first day of carnival, in Venice, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Sunday, February 01, 2015
People walk on the flooded St. Mark's Square during a period of seasonal high water and on the first day of carnival, in Venice, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
2 / 20
Street vendors sell fish during a period of seasonal high water in Venice, February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Street vendors sell fish during a period of seasonal high water in Venice, February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Reuters / Friday, February 06, 2015
Street vendors sell fish during a period of seasonal high water in Venice, February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Close
3 / 20
People walk through flood water along a pathway next to St. Mark's Square during a period of seasonal high water in Venice, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

People walk through flood water along a pathway next to St. Mark's Square during a period of seasonal high water in Venice, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Reuters / Monday, February 02, 2015
People walk through flood water along a pathway next to St. Mark's Square during a period of seasonal high water in Venice, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Close
4 / 20
Men carry children and a stroller through a flooded St. Mark's Square during a period of seasonal high water in Venice, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Men carry children and a stroller through a flooded St. Mark's Square during a period of seasonal high water in Venice, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Reuters / Monday, February 02, 2015
Men carry children and a stroller through a flooded St. Mark's Square during a period of seasonal high water in Venice, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Close
5 / 20
A man stands inside a bar during a period of seasonal high water in Venice, February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

A man stands inside a bar during a period of seasonal high water in Venice, February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Reuters / Friday, February 06, 2015
A man stands inside a bar during a period of seasonal high water in Venice, February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Close
6 / 20
A woman walks through the flooded St. Mark's Square during a period of seasonal high water and on the first day of carnival, in Venice, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A woman walks through the flooded St. Mark's Square during a period of seasonal high water and on the first day of carnival, in Venice, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Sunday, February 01, 2015
A woman walks through the flooded St. Mark's Square during a period of seasonal high water and on the first day of carnival, in Venice, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
7 / 20
A tourist pulls their luggage during a period of seasonal high water in Venice, February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

A tourist pulls their luggage during a period of seasonal high water in Venice, February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Reuters / Friday, February 06, 2015
A tourist pulls their luggage during a period of seasonal high water in Venice, February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Close
8 / 20
People walk during a period of seasonal high water in Venice, February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

People walk during a period of seasonal high water in Venice, February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Reuters / Friday, February 06, 2015
People walk during a period of seasonal high water in Venice, February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Close
9 / 20
Tourists walk on raised platforms above flood waters in St. Mark's square during a period of seasonal high water in Venice, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Tourists walk on raised platforms above flood waters in St. Mark's square during a period of seasonal high water in Venice, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Reuters / Monday, February 02, 2015
Tourists walk on raised platforms above flood waters in St. Mark's square during a period of seasonal high water in Venice, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Close
10 / 20
A man sells Wellington boots in flood waters near Rialto Bridge (background) during a period of seasonal high water in Venice, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

A man sells Wellington boots in flood waters near Rialto Bridge (background) during a period of seasonal high water in Venice, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Reuters / Monday, February 02, 2015
A man sells Wellington boots in flood waters near Rialto Bridge (background) during a period of seasonal high water in Venice, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Close
11 / 20
Masked revellers walk on raised platforms above flood waters during a period of seasonal high water and on the first day of carnival, in Venice, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Masked revellers walk on raised platforms above flood waters during a period of seasonal high water and on the first day of carnival, in Venice, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Sunday, February 01, 2015
Masked revellers walk on raised platforms above flood waters during a period of seasonal high water and on the first day of carnival, in Venice, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
12 / 20
A man carries materials as he walks across the flooded St. Mark's Square during a period of seasonal high water and on the first day of carnival, in Venice, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A man carries materials as he walks across the flooded St. Mark's Square during a period of seasonal high water and on the first day of carnival, in Venice, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Sunday, February 01, 2015
A man carries materials as he walks across the flooded St. Mark's Square during a period of seasonal high water and on the first day of carnival, in Venice, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
13 / 20
A man pulls a cart carrying fruits and vegetables through a flooded St. Mark's Square during a period of seasonal high water in Venice, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

A man pulls a cart carrying fruits and vegetables through a flooded St. Mark's Square during a period of seasonal high water in Venice, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Reuters / Monday, February 02, 2015
A man pulls a cart carrying fruits and vegetables through a flooded St. Mark's Square during a period of seasonal high water in Venice, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Close
14 / 20
A man pulls a cart carrying fruits and vegetables through a flooded St. Mark's Square during a period of seasonal high water in Venice, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

A man pulls a cart carrying fruits and vegetables through a flooded St. Mark's Square during a period of seasonal high water in Venice, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Reuters / Monday, February 02, 2015
A man pulls a cart carrying fruits and vegetables through a flooded St. Mark's Square during a period of seasonal high water in Venice, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Close
15 / 20
Masked revellers pose along the flooded St. Mark's Square during a period of seasonal high water and on the first day of carnival, in Venice, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Masked revellers pose along the flooded St. Mark's Square during a period of seasonal high water and on the first day of carnival, in Venice, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Sunday, February 01, 2015
Masked revellers pose along the flooded St. Mark's Square during a period of seasonal high water and on the first day of carnival, in Venice, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
16 / 20
Tourists walk on raised platforms above flood waters in St. Mark's square during a period of seasonal high water in Venice, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Tourists walk on raised platforms above flood waters in St. Mark's square during a period of seasonal high water in Venice, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Reuters / Monday, February 02, 2015
Tourists walk on raised platforms above flood waters in St. Mark's square during a period of seasonal high water in Venice, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Close
17 / 20
People take a "selfie" picture at the flooded St. Mark's Square during a period of seasonal high water and on the first day of carnival, in Venice, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

People take a "selfie" picture at the flooded St. Mark's Square during a period of seasonal high water and on the first day of carnival, in Venice, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Sunday, February 01, 2015
People take a "selfie" picture at the flooded St. Mark's Square during a period of seasonal high water and on the first day of carnival, in Venice, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
18 / 20
Tourists walk on raised platforms above flood waters during a period of seasonal high water and on the first day of carnival, in Venice, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Tourists walk on raised platforms above flood waters during a period of seasonal high water and on the first day of carnival, in Venice, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Sunday, February 01, 2015
Tourists walk on raised platforms above flood waters during a period of seasonal high water and on the first day of carnival, in Venice, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
19 / 20
Doge's Palace (L), next to St. Mark's Square, is seen flooded during a period of seasonal high water in Venice, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Doge's Palace (L), next to St. Mark's Square, is seen flooded during a period of seasonal high water in Venice, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Reuters / Monday, February 02, 2015
Doge's Palace (L), next to St. Mark's Square, is seen flooded during a period of seasonal high water in Venice, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Drought reveals lost town

Drought reveals lost town

Next Slideshows

Drought reveals lost town

Drought reveals lost town

The drought in Brazil reveals the ruins of a town flooded by a dam in 1969.

Feb 06 2015
Starlings in the sky

Starlings in the sky

The highly social bird in unusual flock formations.

Feb 05 2015
Empire State Building Run-Up

Empire State Building Run-Up

The race up 86 flights to the top of the Empire State Building in New York.

Feb 05 2015
Midnight surfing in Israel

Midnight surfing in Israel

Some 40 surfers take part in a night surf competition.

Feb 05 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast