High water, rising costs
A teddy bear floats in the flooded main street of the Somerset village of Moorland, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A teddy bear floats in the flooded main street of the Somerset village of Moorland, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A postbox is seen in the flooded Somerset village of Moorland February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A postbox is seen in the flooded Somerset village of Moorland February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A house is reflected in an urban landscape taken in the flooded Somerset village of Moorland February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A house is reflected in an urban landscape taken in the flooded Somerset village of Moorland February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A car is half submerged in an urban landscape taken in the flooded Somerset village of Moorland February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A car is half submerged in an urban landscape taken in the flooded Somerset village of Moorland February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Water is seen lapping against fencing in an urban landscape picture taken in the flooded Somerset village of Moorland February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Water is seen lapping against fencing in an urban landscape picture taken in the flooded Somerset village of Moorland February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Fencing is seen in an urban landscape taken in the flooded Somerset village of Moorland February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Fencing is seen in an urban landscape taken in the flooded Somerset village of Moorland February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A flooded house is seen in an urban landscape taken in the flooded Somerset village of Moorland February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A flooded house is seen in an urban landscape taken in the flooded Somerset village of Moorland February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A flooded street is seen in an urban landscape taken in the flooded Somerset village of Moorland February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A flooded street is seen in an urban landscape taken in the flooded Somerset village of Moorland February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Moorland village sign is seen in an urban landscape taken in the flooded Somerset village of Moorland February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Moorland village sign is seen in an urban landscape taken in the flooded Somerset village of Moorland February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A 30 mph speed limit sign is seen in an urban landscape taken in the flooded Somerset village of Moorland February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A 30 mph speed limit sign is seen in an urban landscape taken in the flooded Somerset village of Moorland February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Stranded vehicles are seen in an urban landscape taken in the flooded Somerset village of Moorland February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Stranded vehicles are seen in an urban landscape taken in the flooded Somerset village of Moorland February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A tree is reflected in flood water in this urban landscape taken in the flooded Somerset village of Moorland February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A tree is reflected in flood water in this urban landscape taken in the flooded Somerset village of Moorland February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Blue skies are seen over an urban landscape taken in the flooded Somerset village of Moorland February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Blue skies are seen over an urban landscape taken in the flooded Somerset village of Moorland February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Gates to a house are seen in flood waters in an urban landscape in the flooded Somerset village of Moorland February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Gates to a house are seen in flood waters in an urban landscape in the flooded Somerset village of Moorland February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A semi-submerged car is seen in an urban landscape taken in the flooded Somerset village of Moorland February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A semi-submerged car is seen in an urban landscape taken in the flooded Somerset village of Moorland February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A semi submerged car is seen in an urban landscape taken in the flooded Somerset village of Moorland February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A semi submerged car is seen in an urban landscape taken in the flooded Somerset village of Moorland February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Sally Vize, 61, has a cup of tea and reads a magazine in the flooded living room of her house in the Somerset village of Moorland February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Sally Vize, 61, has a cup of tea and reads a magazine in the flooded living room of her house in the Somerset village of Moorland February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Phil Vize carries his pet cat through his flooded sitting room in the flooded Somerset village of Moorland February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Phil Vize carries his pet cat through his flooded sitting room in the flooded Somerset village of Moorland February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A tattered Union flag flies from a telegraph pole on a flooded street in the Somerset village of Moorland February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A tattered Union flag flies from a telegraph pole on a flooded street in the Somerset village of Moorland February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Next Slideshows
Manhunt for wildcat gold miners
The Munduruku tribe in the Amazon searches for and expels illegal gold miners encroaching on their land.
Syria images win World Press award
Reuters photographer Goran Tomasevic has won first prize in the World Press Photo category "Spot News Stories" with this series of twelve images, showing rebel...
Valentine's Day
Couples around the world celebrate Valentine's Day.
Married at a protest
Two Ukrainian anti-government protesters are married in Kiev's Independence Square.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.