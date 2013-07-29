Highest-paid actresses
1: Angelina Jolie was the highest-paid actress in Hollywood over the past year, according to the latest ranking from Forbes. Her salary for the upcoming Disney film Maleficent helped her earn $33 million. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
1: Angelina Jolie was the highest-paid actress in Hollywood over the past year, according to the latest ranking from Forbes. Her salary for the upcoming Disney film Maleficent helped her earn $33 million. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
2: Jennifer Lawrence is second with $26 million in earnings. REUTERS/Yves Herman
2: Jennifer Lawrence is second with $26 million in earnings. REUTERS/Yves Herman
3: Kristen Stewart is third with $22 million. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
3: Kristen Stewart is third with $22 million. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
4: Jennifer Aniston is fourth with $20 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
4: Jennifer Aniston is fourth with $20 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
5: Emma Stone is fifth with $16 million. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
5: Emma Stone is fifth with $16 million. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
6: Charlize Theron is sixth with $15 million. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
6: Charlize Theron is sixth with $15 million. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
7: Sandra Bullock is seventh with $14 million. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
7: Sandra Bullock is seventh with $14 million. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
8: Natalie Portman earned $14 million. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
8: Natalie Portman earned $14 million. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
9: Mila Kunis earned $9 million. REUTERS/Neil Hall
9: Mila Kunis earned $9 million. REUTERS/Neil Hall
10: Julia Roberts earned $11 million. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
10: Julia Roberts earned $11 million. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Next Slideshows
Colombiamoda fashion
Highlights from Colombiamoda fashion week in Medellin.
Top-earning celebs under 30
Forbes ranks the top-earning celebs under 30.
Lights. Camera. Action.
Behind-the-scenes on the sets of Hollywood films.
Best of Comic-Con
Highlights from the annual Comic Con gathering.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.