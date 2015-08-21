Highest-paid actresses
1: Jennifer Lawrence was the highest-paid actress in the world this year, according to the latest ranking from Forbes. Lawrence, who stars in The Hunger Games trilogy and has a thriving endorsement contract with Dior, earned $52 million pre-tax over...more
2: Scarlett Johansson earned $35.5 million. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
3: Melissa McCarthy earned $23 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
4: Chinese actress Fan Bingbing earned $21 million. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
5: Jennifer Aniston earned $16.5 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
6: Julia Roberts earned $16 million. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
7: Angelina Jolie earned $15 million. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
8: Reese Witherspoon earned $15 million. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
9: Anne Hathaway earned $12 million. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
10: Kristen Stewart earned $12 million. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
11: Cameron Diaz earned $11 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
12: Gwyneth Paltrow earned $9 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Meryl Streep $8 million REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
14: Amanda Seyfried earned $8 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
15: Sandra Bullock earned $8 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
16: Emma Stone earned $6.5 million. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
17: Mila Kunis earned $6.5 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
18: Natalie Portman earned $6 million. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
