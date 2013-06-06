Edition:
Highest-paid athletes

<p>1: Tiger Woods is the world's best-paid athlete once again, according to the latest Forbes ranking. Woods had total earnings of $78 million over the past year - $65 million in endorsements and the remainder from appearance and prize money, Forbes said in its annual sporting survey. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

1: Tiger Woods is the world's best-paid athlete once again, according to the latest Forbes ranking. Woods had total earnings of $78 million over the past year - $65 million in endorsements and the remainder from appearance and prize money, Forbes said in its annual sporting survey. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

<p>2: Roger Federer is second with earnings, winnings, and endorsements totalling $65 million. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

2: Roger Federer is second with earnings, winnings, and endorsements totalling $65 million. REUTERS/Susana Vera

<p>3: Kobe Bryant is third with total earnings of $61.9 million. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

3: Kobe Bryant is third with total earnings of $61.9 million. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>4: LeBron James is fourth with total earnings of $59.8 million. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

4: LeBron James is fourth with total earnings of $59.8 million. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

<p>5: New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees earned $51 million. REUTERS/Mike Stone</p>

5: New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees earned $51 million. REUTERS/Mike Stone

<p>6: Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers earned $49 million. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

6: Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers earned $49 million. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

<p>7: Phil Mickelson earned $48.7 million. REUTERS/Chris Keane</p>

7: Phil Mickelson earned $48.7 million. REUTERS/Chris Keane

<p>8: David Beckham earned $47.2 million. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes</p>

8: David Beckham earned $47.2 million. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

<p>9: Cristiano Ronaldo earned $44 million. REUTERS/Juan Medina</p>

9: Cristiano Ronaldo earned $44 million. REUTERS/Juan Medina

<p>10: Lionel Messi earned $41.3 million. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez</p>

10: Lionel Messi earned $41.3 million. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez

<p>11: New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady earned $38.3 million. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl</p>

11: New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady earned $38.3 million. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl

<p>12: Chicago Bulls point guard Derrick Rose earned $37.4 million. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes</p>

12: Chicago Bulls point guard Derrick Rose earned $37.4 million. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

<p>13: Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco earned $36.8 million. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes</p>

13: Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco earned $36.8 million. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

<p>14: Floyd Mayweather earned $34 million. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

14: Floyd Mayweather earned $34 million. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

<p>14: Manny Pacquiao also earned $34 million. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

14: Manny Pacquiao also earned $34 million. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

<p>16: Indian crickteter Mahendra Singh Dhoni earned $31.5 million. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

16: Indian crickteter Mahendra Singh Dhoni earned $31.5 million. REUTERS/Philip Brown

<p>17: Oklahoma City Thunder forward Kevin Durant earned $30.9 million. REUTERS/Bill Waugh</p>

17: Oklahoma City Thunder forward Kevin Durant earned $30.9 million. REUTERS/Bill Waugh

<p>18: New York Yankees' Alex Rodriguez earned $30.3 million. REUTERS/Mike Cassese</p>

18: New York Yankees' Alex Rodriguez earned $30.3 million. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

<p>19: Ferrari Formula One driver Fernando Alonso earned $30 million. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

19: Ferrari Formula One driver Fernando Alonso earned $30 million. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

<p>19: Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning also earned $30 million. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes</p>

19: Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning also earned $30 million. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

<p>21: Rory McIlroy earned $29.6 million. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan</p>

21: Rory McIlroy earned $29.6 million. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan

<p>22: Maria Sharapova earned $29 million. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe</p>

22: Maria Sharapova earned $29 million. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

<p>23: Miami Heat Dwyane Wade earned $28.9 million. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

23: Miami Heat Dwyane Wade earned $28.9 million. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

<p>24: Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo earned $28.8 million. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

24: Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo earned $28.8 million. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

<p>25: New York Knicks' Carmelo Anthony earned $28 million. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

25: New York Knicks' Carmelo Anthony earned $28 million. REUTERS/Mike Segar

