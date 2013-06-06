Highest-paid athletes
1: Tiger Woods is the world's best-paid athlete once again, according to the latest Forbes ranking. Woods had total earnings of $78 million over the past year - $65 million in endorsements and the remainder from appearance and prize money, Forbes...more
1: Tiger Woods is the world's best-paid athlete once again, according to the latest Forbes ranking. Woods had total earnings of $78 million over the past year - $65 million in endorsements and the remainder from appearance and prize money, Forbes said in its annual sporting survey. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
2: Roger Federer is second with earnings, winnings, and endorsements totalling $65 million. REUTERS/Susana Vera
2: Roger Federer is second with earnings, winnings, and endorsements totalling $65 million. REUTERS/Susana Vera
3: Kobe Bryant is third with total earnings of $61.9 million. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
3: Kobe Bryant is third with total earnings of $61.9 million. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
4: LeBron James is fourth with total earnings of $59.8 million. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
4: LeBron James is fourth with total earnings of $59.8 million. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
5: New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees earned $51 million. REUTERS/Mike Stone
5: New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees earned $51 million. REUTERS/Mike Stone
6: Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers earned $49 million. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
6: Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers earned $49 million. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
7: Phil Mickelson earned $48.7 million. REUTERS/Chris Keane
7: Phil Mickelson earned $48.7 million. REUTERS/Chris Keane
8: David Beckham earned $47.2 million. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
8: David Beckham earned $47.2 million. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
9: Cristiano Ronaldo earned $44 million. REUTERS/Juan Medina
9: Cristiano Ronaldo earned $44 million. REUTERS/Juan Medina
10: Lionel Messi earned $41.3 million. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez
10: Lionel Messi earned $41.3 million. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez
11: New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady earned $38.3 million. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl
11: New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady earned $38.3 million. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl
12: Chicago Bulls point guard Derrick Rose earned $37.4 million. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
12: Chicago Bulls point guard Derrick Rose earned $37.4 million. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
13: Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco earned $36.8 million. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
13: Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco earned $36.8 million. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
14: Floyd Mayweather earned $34 million. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
14: Floyd Mayweather earned $34 million. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
14: Manny Pacquiao also earned $34 million. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
14: Manny Pacquiao also earned $34 million. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
16: Indian crickteter Mahendra Singh Dhoni earned $31.5 million. REUTERS/Philip Brown
16: Indian crickteter Mahendra Singh Dhoni earned $31.5 million. REUTERS/Philip Brown
17: Oklahoma City Thunder forward Kevin Durant earned $30.9 million. REUTERS/Bill Waugh
17: Oklahoma City Thunder forward Kevin Durant earned $30.9 million. REUTERS/Bill Waugh
18: New York Yankees' Alex Rodriguez earned $30.3 million. REUTERS/Mike Cassese
18: New York Yankees' Alex Rodriguez earned $30.3 million. REUTERS/Mike Cassese
19: Ferrari Formula One driver Fernando Alonso earned $30 million. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
19: Ferrari Formula One driver Fernando Alonso earned $30 million. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
19: Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning also earned $30 million. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
19: Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning also earned $30 million. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
21: Rory McIlroy earned $29.6 million. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan
21: Rory McIlroy earned $29.6 million. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan
22: Maria Sharapova earned $29 million. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
22: Maria Sharapova earned $29 million. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
23: Miami Heat Dwyane Wade earned $28.9 million. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
23: Miami Heat Dwyane Wade earned $28.9 million. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
24: Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo earned $28.8 million. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
24: Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo earned $28.8 million. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
25: New York Knicks' Carmelo Anthony earned $28 million. REUTERS/Mike Segar
25: New York Knicks' Carmelo Anthony earned $28 million. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Next Slideshows
NBA playoffs
Highlights from the road to the finals.
Kings of ping pong
The international elite of table tennis battle it out at the world championships in Paris.
Highest-paid U.S. athletes
The top-earning athletes in America.
Manchester United's Ferguson retires
The manager of the Manchester United soccer team Alex Ferguson announced that he will retire at the end of the season.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.