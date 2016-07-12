Highest-paid celebrities
1. Singer Taylor Swift tops the list of the world's highest-paid entertainers in 2016 with $170 million U.S. in earnings. The figures are established based on ticket sales, endorsement deals, eponymous brand lines and more. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
2. Musical group One Direction: $110 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
3. Writer James Patterson: $95 million. REUTERS/Bret Hartman
4. TV personality Dr. Phil McGraw: $88 million. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
5. Soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo: $88 million. REUTERS/Michael Dalder/Livepic
6. Actor and comedian Kevin Hart: $87.5 million. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
7. Radio host Howard Stern: $85 million. REUTERS/Stephen Chernin
8. Soccer player Lionel Messi: $81.5 million. REUTERS/Albert Gea
9. Singer Adele: $80.5 million. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
10. Radio host Rush Limbaugh: $79 million. REUTERS/Micah Walter
11. Basketball player LeBron James: $77 million. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
12. Singer Madonna: $76.5 million. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
13. TV host Ellen DeGeneres: $75 million. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
14. Singer Rihanna: $75 million. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
15. Musician Garth Brooks: $70 million. REUTERS/Mike Blake
16. Tennis player Roger Federer: $68 million. REUTERS/Clive Brunskill/Pool
17. Band AC/DC: $67.5 million. REUTERS/Jason Reed
18. Band Rolling Stones: $66.5 million. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
19. Actor Dwayne Johnson: $64.5 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
20. Magician David Copperfield: $64 million. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Next Slideshows
Look who's at Wimbledon
Famous faces in the stands at the tennis tournament.
Fendi at the Fountain
Fendi celebrates their 90th anniversary with a show at Rome's famed Trevi fountain.
Paris Haute Couture
Collection highlights from Paris Haute Couture week.
Hollywood talks Oscars diversity
Celebrities respond to the lack of diversity in the 2016 Academy Awards acting categories, for a second straight year.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.