Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Sep 20, 2013 | 1:40am EDT

Highest-paid celebrity couples

<p>1: Beyonce and Jay-Z are the world's highest-paid celebrity couple, according to the latest ranking from Forbes. The couple earned a combined $95 million over the past year. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

1: Beyonce and Jay-Z are the world's highest-paid celebrity couple, according to the latest ranking from Forbes. The couple earned a combined $95 million over the past year. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, September 20, 2013

1: Beyonce and Jay-Z are the world's highest-paid celebrity couple, according to the latest ranking from Forbes. The couple earned a combined $95 million over the past year. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
1 / 6
<p>2: Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady earned a combined $80 million last year. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

2: Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady earned a combined $80 million last year. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, September 20, 2013

2: Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady earned a combined $80 million last year. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
2 / 6
<p>3: Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt earned a combined $50 million. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

3: Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt earned a combined $50 million. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Friday, September 20, 2013

3: Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt earned a combined $50 million. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Close
3 / 6
<p>4: Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

4: Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, September 20, 2013

4: Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
4 / 6
<p>4: The couple earned a combined $35 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

4: The couple earned a combined $35 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, September 20, 2013

4: The couple earned a combined $35 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
5 / 6
<p>5: Kanye West and Kim Kardashian earned a combined $30 million. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

5: Kanye West and Kim Kardashian earned a combined $30 million. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, September 20, 2013

5: Kanye West and Kim Kardashian earned a combined $30 million. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
6 / 6
View Again
View Next
London Fashion Week

London Fashion Week

Next Slideshows

London Fashion Week

London Fashion Week

Catwalk fashion and backstage moments in London.

Sep 18 2013
Celebrity style: Kerry Washington

Celebrity style: Kerry Washington

Actress Kerry Washington, who was nominated for an Emmy for her role in the ABC television drama "Scandal," was named the "World's Best Dressed Woman" by People...

Sep 18 2013
Toronto Film Festival

Toronto Film Festival

Highlights from the Toronto International Film Festival.

Sep 17 2013
London street style

London street style

Sidewalk style during London Fashion Week.

Sep 16 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast