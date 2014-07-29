Edition:
Highest-paid country stars

1: Toby Keith was the top earning country musician over the past year, according to the latest ranking from Forbes. Keith earned $65 million in salary and endorsements in the last 12 months. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

2: Taylor Swift earned $64 million. REUTERS/Stringer

3: Kenny Chesney earned $44 million. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

4: Jason Aldean earned $37 million. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

5: Luke Bryan earned $34 million. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

6: Zac Brown Band earned $29 million. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

7: Keith Urban earned $28 million. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

8: Rascal Flatts earned $27 million. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

9: George Strait earned $26 million. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

10: Florida Georgia Line earned $24 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

11: Tim McGraw earned $23.5 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

12: Blake Shelton earned $23 million. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

12: Brad Paisley also earned $23 million. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

