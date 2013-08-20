Edition:
Tue Aug 20, 2013

Highest-paid models

<p>1: Gisele Bundchen is once again the world's highest-paid fashion model. The Brazilian earned $42 million this past year, according to the latest ranking from Forbes. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

<p>2: Miranda Kerr was second with $7.2 million. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>3: Adriana Lima is third with $6 million. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>4: Kate Moss earned $5.7 million. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

<p>5: Liu Wen earned $4.3 million. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>6: Hilary Rhoda earned $4 million. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

<p>7: Carolyn Murphy earned $3.6 million. REUTERS/Nicholas Roberts</p>

<p>8: Joan Smalls earned $3.5 million. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

<p>9: Candice Swanepoel earned $3.3 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>10: Lara Stone earned $3.2 million. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

