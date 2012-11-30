Highest-paid musicians
1: Dr. Dre is the top-earning musician of the past year, according to the latest ranking from Forbes. In addition to royalties from old and new albums, Dre took home $100 million pre-tax earnings when HTC paid $300 million for a 51% stake in his...more
1: Dr. Dre is the top-earning musician of the past year, according to the latest ranking from Forbes. In addition to royalties from old and new albums, Dre took home $100 million pre-tax earnings when HTC paid $300 million for a 51% stake in his headphone line. That brings Dre's total earnings for the year to a whopping $110 million. REUTERS/David McNew
2: Roger Waters, a founding member of Pink Floyd, is second with $88 million, mostly on the receipts of his successful 'The Wall Live' tour. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
2: Roger Waters, a founding member of Pink Floyd, is second with $88 million, mostly on the receipts of his successful 'The Wall Live' tour. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
3: Elton John is third with $80 million, helped by a long Las Vegas gig. REUTERS/ Jumana El Heloueh
3: Elton John is third with $80 million, helped by a long Las Vegas gig. REUTERS/ Jumana El Heloueh
4: U2 is fourth with $78 million, mostly on the strength of their record-breaking 360 tour. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
4: U2 is fourth with $78 million, mostly on the strength of their record-breaking 360 tour. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
5: British band Take That is fifth with $69 million, helped by a popular reunion tour. REUTERS/Anthony Harvey
5: British band Take That is fifth with $69 million, helped by a popular reunion tour. REUTERS/Anthony Harvey
6: Bon Jovi is sixth with $60 million. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
6: Bon Jovi is sixth with $60 million. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
7: Britney Spears is seventh with $58 million, helped by endorsements, a fragrance deal and record sales. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
7: Britney Spears is seventh with $58 million, helped by endorsements, a fragrance deal and record sales. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
8: Paul McCartney is eigth with $57 million. A string of concerts and royalty checks contributed to the former Beatles' earnings. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
8: Paul McCartney is eigth with $57 million. A string of concerts and royalty checks contributed to the former Beatles' earnings. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
8: Taylor Swift also earned $57 million this past year. Her new album sold 1.2 million units alone in its first week. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
8: Taylor Swift also earned $57 million this past year. Her new album sold 1.2 million units alone in its first week. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
10: Justin Bieber is tenth with $55 million. The 18-year-old is the youngest on the list. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
10: Justin Bieber is tenth with $55 million. The 18-year-old is the youngest on the list. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
10: Toby Keith also earned $55 million, thanks to album sales, a tour and his Ford sponsorship. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
10: Toby Keith also earned $55 million, thanks to album sales, a tour and his Ford sponsorship. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
12: Rihanna takes the twelfth spot with $53 million, helped by a heavy touring schedule and lucrative endorsement deals. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
12: Rihanna takes the twelfth spot with $53 million, helped by a heavy touring schedule and lucrative endorsement deals. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
13: Lady Gaga is thirteenth with $52 million. Music sales, a new tour, and endorsements all contributed. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
13: Lady Gaga is thirteenth with $52 million. Music sales, a new tour, and endorsements all contributed. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
14: Foo Fighters earned $47 million on music sales and a tour. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
14: Foo Fighters earned $47 million on music sales and a tour. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
15: Diddy earned $45 million, mostly on his share of profits from Diageo's Ciroc vodka. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
15: Diddy earned $45 million, mostly on his share of profits from Diageo's Ciroc vodka. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
15: Katy Perry also earned $45 million, thanks to musicl sales and her high-grossing California Dreams Tour. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
15: Katy Perry also earned $45 million, thanks to musicl sales and her high-grossing California Dreams Tour. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
17: Kenny Chesney earned $17 million, mostly from his tour sponsored by Hooters and Corona. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
17: Kenny Chesney earned $17 million, mostly from his tour sponsored by Hooters and Corona. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
18: Beyonce earned $40 million, despite being a new mom. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
18: Beyonce earned $40 million, despite being a new mom. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
19: Red Hot Chili Peppers earned $39 million on a big tour and ongoing royalties. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
19: Red Hot Chili Peppers earned $39 million on a big tour and ongoing royalties. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
20: Jay-Z earned $38 million through music sales, his tour with Kanye, and multiple business deals. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
20: Jay-Z earned $38 million through music sales, his tour with Kanye, and multiple business deals. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
21: Coldplay earned $37 million, mostly on the strength of their Mylo Xyloto tour. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
21: Coldplay earned $37 million, mostly on the strength of their Mylo Xyloto tour. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
22: Adele earned $23 million. Her album 21 has already sold over 23 million copies. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
22: Adele earned $23 million. Her album 21 has already sold over 23 million copies. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
22: Kanye West earned $35 million. His Jay-Z album and tour collaboration was one of the most anticipated of the year. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
22: Kanye West earned $35 million. His Jay-Z album and tour collaboration was one of the most anticipated of the year. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
24: Michael Buble earned $34 million thanks to an extended tour. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
24: Michael Buble earned $34 million thanks to an extended tour. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
25: Sade earned $33 million with a lucrative tour. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
25: Sade earned $33 million with a lucrative tour. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Next Slideshows
Asian couture
Collection highlights from the Asian Couture shows.
"The Hobbit" premiere
A look at the world premiere of "The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey" in Wellington, New Zealand.
Grandpa turned model
Liu Qianping was visiting his 24-year-old granddaughter in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou recently when the women's clothes the aspiring fashion...
The Rolling Stones at 50
Half a century has passed since the Stones first live gig.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.