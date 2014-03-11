Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Mar 11, 2014 | 1:40pm EDT

Highest-paid musicians

<p>1: Taylor Swift has topped Billboard's ranking of the highest-earning musicians with 2013 earnings of $39,699,575.60. The earnings are based on touring, music sales, royalties and streaming, but do not include sponsorship or merchandising. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

1: Taylor Swift has topped Billboard's ranking of the highest-earning musicians with 2013 earnings of $39,699,575.60. The earnings are based on touring, music sales, royalties and streaming, but do not include sponsorship or merchandising....more

Tuesday, March 11, 2014

1: Taylor Swift has topped Billboard's ranking of the highest-earning musicians with 2013 earnings of $39,699,575.60. The earnings are based on touring, music sales, royalties and streaming, but do not include sponsorship or merchandising. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
1 / 20
<p>2: Kenny Chesney is second with $32,956,240.70. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

2: Kenny Chesney is second with $32,956,240.70. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, March 11, 2014

2: Kenny Chesney is second with $32,956,240.70. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
2 / 20
<p>3: Justin Timberlake is third with $31,463,297.03. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

3: Justin Timberlake is third with $31,463,297.03. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Tuesday, March 11, 2014

3: Justin Timberlake is third with $31,463,297.03. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
3 / 20
<p>4: Bon Jovi earned $29,436,801.04. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

4: Bon Jovi earned $29,436,801.04. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Tuesday, March 11, 2014

4: Bon Jovi earned $29,436,801.04. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
4 / 20
<p>5: The Rolling Stones earned $26,225,121.71. REUTERS/ Stringer</p>

5: The Rolling Stones earned $26,225,121.71. REUTERS/ Stringer

Tuesday, March 11, 2014

5: The Rolling Stones earned $26,225,121.71. REUTERS/ Stringer

Close
5 / 20
<p>6: Beyonce earned $24,429,176.86. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes</p>

6: Beyonce earned $24,429,176.86. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Tuesday, March 11, 2014

6: Beyonce earned $24,429,176.86. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Close
6 / 20
<p>7: Maroon 5 earned $22,284,754.07. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

7: Maroon 5 earned $22,284,754.07. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, March 11, 2014

7: Maroon 5 earned $22,284,754.07. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
7 / 20
<p>8: Luke Bryan earned $22,142,235.98. REUTERS/Harrison McClary</p>

8: Luke Bryan earned $22,142,235.98. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Tuesday, March 11, 2014

8: Luke Bryan earned $22,142,235.98. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Close
8 / 20
<p>9: Pink earned $20,072,072.32. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

9: Pink earned $20,072,072.32. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, March 11, 2014

9: Pink earned $20,072,072.32. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
9 / 20
<p>10: Fleetwood Mac earned $19,123,101.98. REUTERS/Ethan Miller</p>

10: Fleetwood Mac earned $19,123,101.98. REUTERS/Ethan Miller

Tuesday, March 11, 2014

10: Fleetwood Mac earned $19,123,101.98. REUTERS/Ethan Miller

Close
10 / 20
<p>11: Justin Bieber earned $18,873,458.41. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso</p>

11: Justin Bieber earned $18,873,458.41. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Tuesday, March 11, 2014

11: Justin Bieber earned $18,873,458.41. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Close
11 / 20
<p>12: Bruno Mars earned $18,839,681. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

12: Bruno Mars earned $18,839,681. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Tuesday, March 11, 2014

12: Bruno Mars earned $18,839,681. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
12 / 20
<p>13: One Direction earned $18,041,472.69. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

13: One Direction earned $18,041,472.69. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Tuesday, March 11, 2014

13: One Direction earned $18,041,472.69. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
13 / 20
<p>14: Jason Aldean earned $17,896,191.98. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

14: Jason Aldean earned $17,896,191.98. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Tuesday, March 11, 2014

14: Jason Aldean earned $17,896,191.98. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
14 / 20
<p>15: George Strait earned $16,002,761.63. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

15: George Strait earned $16,002,761.63. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, March 11, 2014

15: George Strait earned $16,002,761.63. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
15 / 20
<p>16: Jay-Z earned $15,652,428.82. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

16: Jay-Z earned $15,652,428.82. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Tuesday, March 11, 2014

16: Jay-Z earned $15,652,428.82. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
16 / 20
<p>17: Michael Buble earned $14,478,084. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

17: Michael Buble earned $14,478,084. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Tuesday, March 11, 2014

17: Michael Buble earned $14,478,084. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
17 / 20
<p>18: Mumford and Sons earned $14,172,940.87. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

18: Mumford and Sons earned $14,172,940.87. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Tuesday, March 11, 2014

18: Mumford and Sons earned $14,172,940.87. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Close
18 / 20
<p>19: The Dave Matthews Band earned $13,932,731.14. REUTERS/Cheryl Gerber</p>

19: The Dave Matthews Band earned $13,932,731.14. REUTERS/Cheryl Gerber

Tuesday, March 11, 2014

19: The Dave Matthews Band earned $13,932,731.14. REUTERS/Cheryl Gerber

Close
19 / 20
<p>20: Rihanna earned $13,794,186.16. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

20: Rihanna earned $13,794,186.16. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Tuesday, March 11, 2014

20: Rihanna earned $13,794,186.16. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Surreal art

Surreal art

Next Slideshows

Surreal art

Surreal art

Installation pieces designed to give pause.

Mar 07 2014
Paris Fashion Week

Paris Fashion Week

Collection highlights from Paris.

Mar 05 2014
Justin Bieber, inked

Justin Bieber, inked

Miami Beach Police release photos of Justin Bieber's tattoos.

Mar 04 2014
Spotted at Paris Fashion Week

Spotted at Paris Fashion Week

Celebrities at Paris Fashion Week.

Mar 04 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast