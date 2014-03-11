Highest-paid musicians
1: Taylor Swift has topped Billboard's ranking of the highest-earning musicians with 2013 earnings of $39,699,575.60. The earnings are based on touring, music sales, royalties and streaming, but do not include sponsorship or merchandising....more
2: Kenny Chesney is second with $32,956,240.70. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
3: Justin Timberlake is third with $31,463,297.03. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
4: Bon Jovi earned $29,436,801.04. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
5: The Rolling Stones earned $26,225,121.71. REUTERS/ Stringer
6: Beyonce earned $24,429,176.86. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
7: Maroon 5 earned $22,284,754.07. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
8: Luke Bryan earned $22,142,235.98. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
9: Pink earned $20,072,072.32. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
10: Fleetwood Mac earned $19,123,101.98. REUTERS/Ethan Miller
11: Justin Bieber earned $18,873,458.41. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
12: Bruno Mars earned $18,839,681. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
13: One Direction earned $18,041,472.69. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
14: Jason Aldean earned $17,896,191.98. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
15: George Strait earned $16,002,761.63. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
16: Jay-Z earned $15,652,428.82. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
17: Michael Buble earned $14,478,084. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
18: Mumford and Sons earned $14,172,940.87. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
19: The Dave Matthews Band earned $13,932,731.14. REUTERS/Cheryl Gerber
20: Rihanna earned $13,794,186.16. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
