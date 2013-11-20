Highest paid musicians
1. Madonna: $125 million. Madonna arrives to the launch of her new fragrance, "Truth or Dare by Madonna" at Macy's in New York April 12, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
2. Lady Gaga: $80 million. Lady Gaga holds a tea cup as she arrives at a news conference in Tokyo June 23, 2011. REUTERS/Issei Kato
5. Coldplay: $64 million. Chris Martin from Coldplay performs during the Under 1 Roof charity show at the O2 arena in Greenwich, London on December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
6. Justin Bieber: $58 million. Justin Bieber performs at Staples Center during his Believe Tour in Los Angeles, California June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
7. Taylor Swift: $55 million. Taylor Swift performs during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
8. Elton John: $54 million. British musician Elton John (R) performs during the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
9 (tie). Beyonce: $53 million. Beyonce performs at the Rock in Rio Music Festival in Rio de Janeiro early September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
9 (tie). Kenny Chesney: $53 million. Kenny Chesney performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York, June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
