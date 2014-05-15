Highest-paid soccer players
1: Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo is the highest-paid footballer in the world. Last year, the Real Madrid striker earned $73 million in total salary, endorsements and bonuses, according to the latest ranking from Forbes. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
2: Argentina's Lionel Messi is second with earnings of $65 million. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino
3: Sweden's Zlatan Ibrahimovic is third with $34 million in earnings. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
4: Brazil's Neymar earned $28 million. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
5: Colombia's Radamel Falcao earned $26 million. REUTERS/Olivier Anrigo
6: Gareth Bale of Wales earned $24 million. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
7: England's Wayne Rooney earned $22 million. REUTERS/Phil Noble
8: Argentina's Sergio Aguero earned $21 million. REUTERS/Darren Staples
9: Ivory Coast's Yaya Toure earned $21 million. REUTERS/Toby Melville
10: Spain's Fernando Torres earned $20 million. REUTERS/Darren Staples
