Highest-paid TV actors
1: Ashton Kutcher is the highest-paid actor on television, according to the latest ranking from Forbes. The Two and A Half Men star earned $24 million over the last year. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jon Cryer earned $21 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Ray Romano also earned $16 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Neil Patrick Harris earned $15 million. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Mark Harmon earned $15 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Patrick Dempsey earned $13 million. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Tim Allen earned $11 million. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Angus T. Jones earned $11 million. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Michael C. Hall earned $10 million. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Charlie Sheen also earned $10 million. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
