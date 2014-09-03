Highest paid TV actresses
"Modern Family" star Sofia Vergara earned $37 million in 2014, including $325,000 per episode, according to the latest ranking from Forbes. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
"Law and Order: Special Victims Unit" star Mariska Hargitay earned $13 million including $450, 000 per episode. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Kaley Cuoco-Sweeting from "The Big Bang Theory" earned $11 million including $350, 000 per episode. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Julianna Margulies of "The Good Wife" earned $10 million including $6.5 million from her role as actress and producer. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Ellen Pompeo of "Grey's Anatomy" earned $10 million. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Cobie Smulders of "How I Met Your Mother" earned $10 million with a reported $340, 000 per episode. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Alyson Hannigan from "How I Met Your Mother" earned $9.5 million with a reported $340, 000 per episode. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Amy Poehler from "Parks and Recreation" earned $7 million. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Mindy Kaling of "The Mindy Project" earned $6.5 million. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
"Scandal" star Kerry Washington earned $6 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Zooey Deschanel of "New Girl" earned $6 million. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
"Cougar Town" actress Courtney Cox earned $6 million including $2 million coming from "friends" syndication profits. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Claire Danes from "Homeland" earned $5 million. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Lena Dunham of "Girls" earned $3.5 million. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Next Slideshows
Celebrity breakups of 2014
Celebrity couples who called it quits this year.
Made In America
The two day music festival organized by Jay-Z.
Burning Man Festival
Scenes from this year's Burning Man festival in Nevada.
The Jolie-Pitt family album
Growing up with Brad and Angelina.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.