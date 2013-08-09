Highest-paid TV personalities
Simon Cowell tops Forbes' list of Highest-Paid TV Personalities. CAPTION: Judge Kelly Rowland jokes with judge Simon Cowell at a panel for the television series "The X Factor" during the Fox portion of the Television Critics Association Summer press...more
Simon Cowell tops Forbes' list of Highest-Paid TV Personalities. CAPTION: Judge Kelly Rowland jokes with judge Simon Cowell at a panel for the television series "The X Factor" during the Fox portion of the Television Critics Association Summer press tour in Beverly Hills, California August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
#2: Howard Stern. CAPTION: Radio/TV personality Howard Stern speaks during an "America's Got Talent" news conference in New York City May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Chernin
#2: Howard Stern. CAPTION: Radio/TV personality Howard Stern speaks during an "America's Got Talent" news conference in New York City May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Chernin
#3: Glenn Beck. CAPTION: Glenn Beck gestures as he addresses the crowd during his "Restoring Courage" rally in Jerusalem's Old City August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
#3: Glenn Beck. CAPTION: Glenn Beck gestures as he addresses the crowd during his "Restoring Courage" rally in Jerusalem's Old City August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
#4: Oprah Winfrey. CAPTION: Media mogul Oprah Winfrey acknowledges the cheers from students and audience as she receives an honorary Doctor of Laws degree during Harvard University's 362nd Commencement Exercises in Cambridge, Massachusetts May 30,...more
#4: Oprah Winfrey. CAPTION: Media mogul Oprah Winfrey acknowledges the cheers from students and audience as she receives an honorary Doctor of Laws degree during Harvard University's 362nd Commencement Exercises in Cambridge, Massachusetts May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
#5: Phil McGraw. CAPTION: Dr. Phil McGraw (L), television personality and psychologist, takes his seat next to Girl Scout and fellow witness Dominique Napolitano (R) to testify about cyber-bullying during a hearing of the Healthy Families and...more
#5: Phil McGraw. CAPTION: Dr. Phil McGraw (L), television personality and psychologist, takes his seat next to Girl Scout and fellow witness Dominique Napolitano (R) to testify about cyber-bullying during a hearing of the Healthy Families and Communities Subcommittee of the U.S. House Committee on Education and Labor, on Capitol Hill in Washington, June 24, 2010. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
#6: Rush Limbaugh. CAPTION: Radio show host Rush Limbaugh speaks at a forum hosted by the Heritage Foundation, on the similarities between the war on terrorism and the television show "24," in Washington June 23, 2006. REUTERS/Micah Walter
#6: Rush Limbaugh. CAPTION: Radio show host Rush Limbaugh speaks at a forum hosted by the Heritage Foundation, on the similarities between the war on terrorism and the television show "24," in Washington June 23, 2006. REUTERS/Micah Walter
#7: Donald Trump. CAPTION: Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor, Maryland March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
#7: Donald Trump. CAPTION: Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor, Maryland March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
#8: Ryan Seacrest. CAPTION: Host Ryan Seacrest arrives on the stage during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
#8: Ryan Seacrest. CAPTION: Host Ryan Seacrest arrives on the stage during the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
#9: Ellen DeGeneres. (#10: "Judge Judy" Sheindlin) CAPTION: Ellen DeGeneres poses with her award for Outstanding Talk Show Host at the 35th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards at the Kodak theatre in Hollywood, California June 20, 2008. REUTERS/Phil McCarten more
#9: Ellen DeGeneres. (#10: "Judge Judy" Sheindlin) CAPTION: Ellen DeGeneres poses with her award for Outstanding Talk Show Host at the 35th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards at the Kodak theatre in Hollywood, California June 20, 2008. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Next Slideshows
Grammy camp
Country star Vince Gill takes part in a Brooklyn-based "Grammy camp" for high school students.
High-end prison fashion
Prisoners knit clothes for Brazilian fashion designer Raquel Guimaraes in the Arisvaldo de Campos Pires maximum security penitentiary in Rio de Janeiro.
Highest-paid actresses
Angelina Jolie tops the list of highest-paid actresses.
Colombiamoda fashion
Highlights from Colombiamoda fashion week in Medellin.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.