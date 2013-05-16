Edition:
Highest-paid U.S. athletes

<p>1: Undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. is the highest-paid professional athlete in the United States with expected earnings of at least $90 million this year from just two bouts, according to Sports Illustrated magazine. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

<p>2: Four-time NBA MVP LeBron James of the Miami Heat is second, earning a total of $56.5 million. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

<p>3: New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees is third, earning $47.8 million. REUTERS/Mike Stone</p>

<p>4: Los Angeles Lakers Kobe Bryant makes $46.8 million. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>5: Golfer Tiger Woods makes $40.8 million. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

<p>6: Golfer Phil Mickelson makes $39.5 million. REUTERS/Joe Skipper</p>

<p>7: Chicago Bulls point guard Derrick Rose makes $33.4 million. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes</p>

<p>8: Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning makes $31 million. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

<p>9: New York Yankee Alex Rodriguez makes $29.9 million. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook</p>

<p>10: Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Zack Greinke makes $29 million. REUTERS/Ralph D. Freso</p>

<p>11: Miami Heat's Dwyane Wade makes $28.6 million. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

<p>12: Oklahoma City Thunder forward Kevin Durant makes $27.6 million. REUTERS/Bill Waugh</p>

<p>13: New York Mets pitcher Johan Santana makes $26.3 million. REUTERS/John Gress</p>

<p>14: Seattle Mariners pitcher Felix Hernandez makes $25.6 million. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

<p>15: Tampa Bay wide receiver Vincent Jackson makes $25.3 million. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry</p>

<p>16: New York Knicks' Carmelo Anthony makes $25.3 million. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

<p>17: Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Cliff Lee makes $25.2 million. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

<p>18: Buffalo Bills defensive end Mario Williams makes $25.1 million. REUTERS/Doug Benz</p>

<p>19: New York Yankees' Derek Jeter makes $25.1 million. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

<p>20: Minnesota Twins catcher Joe Mauer makes $25 million. REUTERS/Eric Miller</p>

