Highest paid women in music

1: Beyonce tops the latest Forbes Highest-Paid Women In Music list, earning $115 million this past year, mostly from her tour.

Tuesday, November 04, 2014
2. Taylor Swift earned $64 million from live shows, recorded music and endorsements.

Tuesday, November 04, 2014
3. Pink earned $52 million from live shows, music sales and endorsements.

Tuesday, November 04, 2014
4. Rihanna earned $48 million.

Tuesday, November 04, 2014
5. Katy Perry earned $40 million.

Tuesday, November 04, 2014
6. Jennifer Lopez earned $37 million.

Tuesday, November 04, 2014
7. Miley Cyrus earned $36 million.

Tuesday, November 04, 2014
7. Celine Dion earned $36 million.

Tuesday, November 04, 2014
9. Lady Gaga earned $33 million.

Tuesday, November 04, 2014
10. Britney Spears earned $20 million.

Tuesday, November 04, 2014
