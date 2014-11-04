Highest paid women in music
1: Beyonce tops the latest Forbes Highest-Paid Women In Music list, earning $115 million this past year, mostly from her tour.
2. Taylor Swift earned $64 million from live shows, recorded music and endorsements.
3. Pink earned $52 million from live shows, music sales and endorsements.
4. Rihanna earned $48 million.
5. Katy Perry earned $40 million.
6. Jennifer Lopez earned $37 million.
7. Miley Cyrus earned $36 million.
7. Celine Dion earned $36 million.
9. Lady Gaga earned $33 million.
10. Britney Spears earned $20 million.
