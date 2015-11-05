Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Nov 5, 2015 | 11:40am EST

Highest-paid women in music

1. Katy Perry earned $135 million in 2015, thanks to her 126-show Prismatic World Tour, which grossed more than $2 million per city, as well as deals with Coty, Claire's and Covergirl. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

1. Katy Perry earned $135 million in 2015, thanks to her 126-show Prismatic World Tour, which grossed more than $2 million per city, as well as deals with Coty, Claire's and Covergirl. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, March 27, 2015
1. Katy Perry earned $135 million in 2015, thanks to her 126-show Prismatic World Tour, which grossed more than $2 million per city, as well as deals with Coty, Claire's and Covergirl. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
1 / 10
2. Taylor Swift earned $80 million on her album "1989" and the ensuing 1989 World Tour, which grosses $4 million per city. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2. Taylor Swift earned $80 million on her album "1989" and the ensuing 1989 World Tour, which grosses $4 million per city. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, August 30, 2015
2. Taylor Swift earned $80 million on her album "1989" and the ensuing 1989 World Tour, which grosses $4 million per city. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
2 / 10
3. Stevie Nicks and Christine McVie of Fleetwood Mac earned their band $59.5 million, with their 86-show On With The Show tour. REUTERS/Mike Segar

3. Stevie Nicks and Christine McVie of Fleetwood Mac earned their band $59.5 million, with their 86-show On With The Show tour. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, October 09, 2014
3. Stevie Nicks and Christine McVie of Fleetwood Mac earned their band $59.5 million, with their 86-show On With The Show tour. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
3 / 10
4. Lady Gaga put music on the back-burner this year, but still earned $59 million on live performances, deals with Versace and MAC, and her own Fame fragrance. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

4. Lady Gaga put music on the back-burner this year, but still earned $59 million on live performances, deals with Versace and MAC, and her own Fame fragrance. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2015
4. Lady Gaga put music on the back-burner this year, but still earned $59 million on live performances, deals with Versace and MAC, and her own Fame fragrance. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
4 / 10
5. Beyonce earned $54.5 million thanks to her On The Run tour with husband Jay Z, and deals with Pepsi, L'Oreal and her own Heat fragrance. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

5. Beyonce earned $54.5 million thanks to her On The Run tour with husband Jay Z, and deals with Pepsi, L'Oreal and her own Heat fragrance. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
5. Beyonce earned $54.5 million thanks to her On The Run tour with husband Jay Z, and deals with Pepsi, L'Oreal and her own Heat fragrance. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
5 / 10
6. Britney Spears earned $31 million from her Planet Hollywood residency in Las Vegas, as well as her The Intimate Britney Spears lingerie line. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

6. Britney Spears earned $31 million from her Planet Hollywood residency in Las Vegas, as well as her The Intimate Britney Spears lingerie line. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Reuters / Thursday, September 25, 2014
6. Britney Spears earned $31 million from her Planet Hollywood residency in Las Vegas, as well as her The Intimate Britney Spears lingerie line. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Close
6 / 10
7. Jennifer Lopez earned $28.5 million thanks to her spot as a judge on American Idol and movie roles. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

7. Jennifer Lopez earned $28.5 million thanks to her spot as a judge on American Idol and movie roles. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2015
7. Jennifer Lopez earned $28.5 million thanks to her spot as a judge on American Idol and movie roles. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
7 / 10
8. Miranda Lambert earned $28.5 million after a huge year of award-winning songs, as well as diverse partnerships with Red55 Wine, Pink Pistol clothing boutique, Dixie Darlin merch, and her lines of clothes and pet accessories. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

8. Miranda Lambert earned $28.5 million after a huge year of award-winning songs, as well as diverse partnerships with Red55 Wine, Pink Pistol clothing boutique, Dixie Darlin merch, and her lines of clothes and pet accessories. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, February 08, 2015
8. Miranda Lambert earned $28.5 million after a huge year of award-winning songs, as well as diverse partnerships with Red55 Wine, Pink Pistol clothing boutique, Dixie Darlin merch, and her lines of clothes and pet accessories. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
8 / 10
9. Mariah Carey made $27 million on her Mariah Carey's #1's residency in Las Vegas, which continues into 2016. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

9. Mariah Carey made $27 million on her Mariah Carey's #1's residency in Las Vegas, which continues into 2016. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Tuesday, May 27, 2014
9. Mariah Carey made $27 million on her Mariah Carey's #1's residency in Las Vegas, which continues into 2016. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
9 / 10
10. Rihanna earned $26 million despite a fairly quiet year with only nine concerts. Next year, she launches her new album "Anti" with a tour likely to follow. REUTERS/Stringer

10. Rihanna earned $26 million despite a fairly quiet year with only nine concerts. Next year, she launches her new album "Anti" with a tour likely to follow. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2015
10. Rihanna earned $26 million despite a fairly quiet year with only nine concerts. Next year, she launches her new album "Anti" with a tour likely to follow. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
CMA Awards ceremony

CMA Awards ceremony

Next Slideshows

CMA Awards ceremony

CMA Awards ceremony

Highlights from the 49th Country Music Association Awards.

Nov 05 2015
Hunger Games world premiere

Hunger Games world premiere

On the red carpet at the world premiere of "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2" in Berlin.

Nov 05 2015
CMA Awards red carpet

CMA Awards red carpet

The red carpet at the Country Music Association Awards.

Nov 04 2015
Celebrity dynasties

Celebrity dynasties

Entertainment talent runs deep in these gene pools.

Nov 03 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast