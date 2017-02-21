Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Feb 21, 2017 | 1:46pm EST

Highlights from London Fashion Week

Models present creations during the Bora Aksu catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Models present creations during the Bora Aksu catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Friday, February 17, 2017
Models present creations during the Bora Aksu catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
1 / 40
Models present creations during the Bora Aksu catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Models present creations during the Bora Aksu catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Friday, February 17, 2017
Models present creations during the Bora Aksu catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
2 / 40
A model presents a creation at the Christopher Kane catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A model presents a creation at the Christopher Kane catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Monday, February 20, 2017
A model presents a creation at the Christopher Kane catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
3 / 40
A model presents a creation at the Christopher Kane catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A model presents a creation at the Christopher Kane catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Monday, February 20, 2017
A model presents a creation at the Christopher Kane catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
4 / 40
A model is groomed backstage of the Bora Aksu catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A model is groomed backstage of the Bora Aksu catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Friday, February 17, 2017
A model is groomed backstage of the Bora Aksu catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
5 / 40
A model presents a creation at the Ryan Lo catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A model presents a creation at the Ryan Lo catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Saturday, February 18, 2017
A model presents a creation at the Ryan Lo catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
6 / 40
A model presents a creation at the Ryan Lo catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A model presents a creation at the Ryan Lo catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Saturday, February 18, 2017
A model presents a creation at the Ryan Lo catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
7 / 40
A model presents a creation at the Central St Martin's catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A model presents a creation at the Central St Martin's catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Friday, February 17, 2017
A model presents a creation at the Central St Martin's catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
8 / 40
Models present creations at the Central St Martin's catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Models present creations at the Central St Martin's catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Friday, February 17, 2017
Models present creations at the Central St Martin's catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
9 / 40
A model is groomed backstage at the Topshop Unique catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A model is groomed backstage at the Topshop Unique catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Sunday, February 19, 2017
A model is groomed backstage at the Topshop Unique catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
10 / 40
Models present creations at the Marques' Almeida catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Models present creations at the Marques' Almeida catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Tuesday, February 21, 2017
Models present creations at the Marques' Almeida catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
11 / 40
A model presents a creation at the Marques' Almeida catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A model presents a creation at the Marques' Almeida catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Tuesday, February 21, 2017
A model presents a creation at the Marques' Almeida catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
12 / 40
Models present creations at the Emilio de la Morena catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Models present creations at the Emilio de la Morena catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Tuesday, February 21, 2017
Models present creations at the Emilio de la Morena catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
13 / 40
A model presents a creation at the Emilio de la Morena catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A model presents a creation at the Emilio de la Morena catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Tuesday, February 21, 2017
A model presents a creation at the Emilio de la Morena catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
14 / 40
Models present creations at the Isa Arfen presentation. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Models present creations at the Isa Arfen presentation. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Tuesday, February 21, 2017
Models present creations at the Isa Arfen presentation. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
15 / 40
Models pose backstage of the Isa Arfen presentation. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Models pose backstage of the Isa Arfen presentation. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Tuesday, February 21, 2017
Models pose backstage of the Isa Arfen presentation. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
16 / 40
A model presents a creation at the Burberry catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A model presents a creation at the Burberry catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Monday, February 20, 2017
A model presents a creation at the Burberry catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
17 / 40
A model presents a creation at the Burberry catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A model presents a creation at the Burberry catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Monday, February 20, 2017
A model presents a creation at the Burberry catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
18 / 40
Models present creations at the Christopher Kane catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Models present creations at the Christopher Kane catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Monday, February 20, 2017
Models present creations at the Christopher Kane catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
19 / 40
A model is groomed backstage at the Topshop Unique catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A model is groomed backstage at the Topshop Unique catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Sunday, February 19, 2017
A model is groomed backstage at the Topshop Unique catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
20 / 40
A model presents a creation at the Sophia Webster presentation. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A model presents a creation at the Sophia Webster presentation. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Monday, February 20, 2017
A model presents a creation at the Sophia Webster presentation. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
21 / 40
A model presents a creation at the Sophia Webster presentation. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A model presents a creation at the Sophia Webster presentation. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Monday, February 20, 2017
A model presents a creation at the Sophia Webster presentation. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
22 / 40
A model presents a creation at the Temperley catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A model presents a creation at the Temperley catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Sunday, February 19, 2017
A model presents a creation at the Temperley catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
23 / 40
A model presents a creation at the Temperley catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A model presents a creation at the Temperley catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Sunday, February 19, 2017
A model presents a creation at the Temperley catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
24 / 40
A model presents a creation at the Mulberry catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A model presents a creation at the Mulberry catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Sunday, February 19, 2017
A model presents a creation at the Mulberry catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
25 / 40
Models present creations at the Mulberry catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Models present creations at the Mulberry catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Sunday, February 19, 2017
Models present creations at the Mulberry catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
26 / 40
A model presents a creation at the Mulberry catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A model presents a creation at the Mulberry catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Sunday, February 19, 2017
A model presents a creation at the Mulberry catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
27 / 40
A model presents a creation at the Mulberry catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A model presents a creation at the Mulberry catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Sunday, February 19, 2017
A model presents a creation at the Mulberry catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
28 / 40
A model poses backstage at the Topshop Unique catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A model poses backstage at the Topshop Unique catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Sunday, February 19, 2017
A model poses backstage at the Topshop Unique catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
29 / 40
A model presents a creation at the Topshop Unique catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A model presents a creation at the Topshop Unique catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Sunday, February 19, 2017
A model presents a creation at the Topshop Unique catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
30 / 40
Models present creations at the Topshop Unique catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Models present creations at the Topshop Unique catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Sunday, February 19, 2017
Models present creations at the Topshop Unique catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
31 / 40
Models present creations at the Anya Hindmarch catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Models present creations at the Anya Hindmarch catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Sunday, February 19, 2017
Models present creations at the Anya Hindmarch catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
32 / 40
A model is groomed before the Jasper Conran catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A model is groomed before the Jasper Conran catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Saturday, February 18, 2017
A model is groomed before the Jasper Conran catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
33 / 40
A model presents a creation at the Versus catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A model presents a creation at the Versus catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Saturday, February 18, 2017
A model presents a creation at the Versus catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
34 / 40
A model presents a creation at the House of Holland catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A model presents a creation at the House of Holland catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Saturday, February 18, 2017
A model presents a creation at the House of Holland catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
35 / 40
A model presents a creation at the House of Holland catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A model presents a creation at the House of Holland catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Saturday, February 18, 2017
A model presents a creation at the House of Holland catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
36 / 40
Models present creations at the Ports 1961 catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Models present creations at the Ports 1961 catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Saturday, February 18, 2017
Models present creations at the Ports 1961 catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
37 / 40
Models present creations at the Jasper Conran catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Models present creations at the Jasper Conran catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Saturday, February 18, 2017
Models present creations at the Jasper Conran catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
38 / 40
A model presents a creation during the Ashley Williams catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A model presents a creation during the Ashley Williams catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Friday, February 17, 2017
A model presents a creation during the Ashley Williams catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
39 / 40
A model presents a creation during the Ashley Williams catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A model presents a creation during the Ashley Williams catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Friday, February 17, 2017
A model presents a creation during the Ashley Williams catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
40 / 40
View Again
View Next
Highlights from New York Fashion Week

Highlights from New York Fashion Week

Next Slideshows

Highlights from New York Fashion Week

Highlights from New York Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from NYFW.

Feb 16 2017
Celebrities at NYFW

Celebrities at NYFW

Famous faces at New York Fashion Week.

Feb 16 2017
Trump dominates awards season

Trump dominates awards season

Celebrities talk about racial diversity, inclusion and politics this awards season, often without mentioning President Donald Trump and his policies by name.

Feb 13 2017
Best of the Grammys

Best of the Grammys

Memorable moments at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.

Feb 13 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Puerto Rico in the dark

Puerto Rico in the dark

Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast