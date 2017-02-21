Highlights from London Fashion Week
Models present creations during the Bora Aksu catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Models present creations during the Bora Aksu catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A model presents a creation at the Christopher Kane catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A model presents a creation at the Christopher Kane catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A model is groomed backstage of the Bora Aksu catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A model presents a creation at the Ryan Lo catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A model presents a creation at the Ryan Lo catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A model presents a creation at the Central St Martin's catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Models present creations at the Central St Martin's catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A model is groomed backstage at the Topshop Unique catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Models present creations at the Marques' Almeida catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A model presents a creation at the Marques' Almeida catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Models present creations at the Emilio de la Morena catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A model presents a creation at the Emilio de la Morena catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Models present creations at the Isa Arfen presentation. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Models pose backstage of the Isa Arfen presentation. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A model presents a creation at the Burberry catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A model presents a creation at the Burberry catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Models present creations at the Christopher Kane catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A model is groomed backstage at the Topshop Unique catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A model presents a creation at the Sophia Webster presentation. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A model presents a creation at the Sophia Webster presentation. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A model presents a creation at the Temperley catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A model presents a creation at the Temperley catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A model presents a creation at the Mulberry catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Models present creations at the Mulberry catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A model presents a creation at the Mulberry catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A model presents a creation at the Mulberry catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A model poses backstage at the Topshop Unique catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A model presents a creation at the Topshop Unique catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Models present creations at the Topshop Unique catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Models present creations at the Anya Hindmarch catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A model is groomed before the Jasper Conran catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A model presents a creation at the Versus catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A model presents a creation at the House of Holland catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A model presents a creation at the House of Holland catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Models present creations at the Ports 1961 catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Models present creations at the Jasper Conran catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A model presents a creation during the Ashley Williams catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A model presents a creation during the Ashley Williams catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
