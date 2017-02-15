Edition:
Highlights from New York Fashion Week

Models pose together before The Blonds Autumn/Winter 2017 collection. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A model presents a creation during The Blonds Autumn/Winter 2017 collection. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A model presents creations during The Blonds Autumn/Winter 2017 collection. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A model presents a creation during The Blonds Autumn/Winter 2017 collection. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Models wait during rehearsal for The Blonds Autumn/Winter 2017 collection. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Shoes rest on a shelf before a presentation of the Tory Burch Fall/Winter 2017 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A model presents a creation from the Brandon Maxwell Fall/Winter 2017 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A model presents a creation from the Brandon Maxwell Fall/Winter 2017 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A model presents a creation from the Brandon Maxwell Fall/Winter 2017 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A model prepares backstage before a presentation of the Brandon Maxwell Fall/Winter 2017 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Models present creations during the Monse and Oscar de la Renta Autumn/Winter 2017 collection. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A model presents a creation during the Monse and Oscar de la Renta Autumn/Winter 2017 collection. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A model presents a creation during the Monse and Oscar de la Renta Autumn/Winter 2017 collection. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A model presents creations during the Monse and Oscar de la Renta Autumn/Winter 2017 collection. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A model presents a creation from the 3.1 Phillip Lim Fall/Winter 2017 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Models present creations from the 3.1 Phillip Lim Fall/Winter 2017 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A model is reflected in a mirror as she presents a creation from the Carolina Herrera Fall/Winter 2017 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A model presents a creation from the Carolina Herrera Fall/Winter 2017 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Models present creations from the Carolina Herrera Fall/Winter 2017 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A model presents creations from the Jeremy Scott Autumn/Winter 2017 collection. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A model presents creations from the Jeremy Scott Autumn/Winter 2017 collection. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Designer Jeremy Scott walks the runway at his Autumn/Winter 2017 collection. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A model board is seen backstage before the Jeremy Scott Autumn/Winter 2017 collection. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A model presents a creation from the "21 Reasons Why By Madeline Stuart" label designed by Australian model and designer Madeline Stuart, who has Down syndrome. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A model presents a creation from the "21 Reasons Why By Madeline Stuart" label designed. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A model presents a creation from the Victoria Beckham Fall/Winter 2017 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Models present creations from the Victoria Beckham Fall/Winter 2017 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A model presents a creation from the Victoria Beckham Fall/Winter 2017 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A model presents creations from the Alexander Wang Autumn/Winter 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A model presents creations from the Alexander Wang Autumn/Winter 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A model presents creations from the Jason Wu Fall/Winter 2017 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Models present creations from the Jason Wu Fall/Winter 2017 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A model presents creations from the Jason Wu Fall/Winter 2017 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Models smoke in robes following their appearance in the Calvin Klein Autumn/Winter 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Calvin Klein Autumn/Winter 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Calvin Klein Autumn/Winter 2017. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Calvin Klein Autumn/Winter 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Calvin Klein Autumn/Winter 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

La Perla Autumn/Winter 2017 collection. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

La Perla Autumn/Winter 2017 collection. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A model prepares backstage before the La Perla Autumn/Winter 2017 collection. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Kendall Jenner (C) and other models present creations from the La Perla Autumn/Winter 2017 collection during New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

La Perla Autumn/Winter 2017 collection. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

La Perla Autumn/Winter 2017 collection. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

La Perla Autumn/Winter 2017 collection. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A model prepares backstage before the La Perla Autumn/Winter 2017 collection. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Tadashi Shoji Autumn/Winter 2017 collection. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Tadashi Shoji Autumn/Winter 2017 collection. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Tadashi Shoji Autumn/Winter 2017 collection. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Tadashi Shoji Autumn/Winter 2017 collection. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

