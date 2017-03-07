Highlights from Paris Fashion Week
Russian designer Valentin Yudashkin. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
German designer Karl Lagerfeld for fashion house Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
French designer Nicolas Ghesquiere for fashion house Louis Vuitton. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
French designer Christine Phung for fashion house Leonard. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Belgian designer Veronique Branquinho. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
British designer Stella McCartney. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Designer Bill Gaytten for John Galliano. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Designer Pierpaolo Piccioli. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Italian designer Pierpaolo Piccioli for fashion house Valentino. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
French designer Guillaume Henry for fashion house Nina Ricci. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Designer Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Lebanese designer Elie Saab. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Belgian designer Veronique Leroy. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Maria Grazia Chiuri for Dior. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Lutz Huelle. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Alexis Mabille. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Indian designer Manish Arora. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
U.S. designer Rick Owens. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
French designer Alexis Mabille. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by British-born designer Clare Waight Keller for Chloe. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
British-born designer Clare Waight Keller for Chloe. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Dries Van Noten. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Adam Andrascik for Guy Laroche. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Johanna Senyk for Wanda Nylon. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
John Galliano for Maison Margiela. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Lou Menais, Lea Sebban and Jerry Journo for JOUR/NE. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Glenn Martens for Y/Project. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Anthony Vaccarello for Saint Laurent. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Next Slideshows
Chanel goes interstellar
Karl Lagerfeld finds inspiration in outer space for his latest collection at Paris Fashion Week.
Christian Dior at Paris Fashion Week
Celebrities come out for Italian designer Maria Grazia Chiuri's collection for Christian Dior in Paris.
Oscars after-parties
Celebrating after the Academy Awards.
Milan Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Milan Fashion Week.
