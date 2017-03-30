Edition:
Pictures | Thu Mar 30, 2017 | 7:50am EDT

Highlights from Tokyo Fashion Week

MURRAL by designers Yusuke Muramatsu and Ayumi Sekiguchi. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Friday, March 24, 2017
MURRAL by designers Yusuke Muramatsu and Ayumi Sekiguchi. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Friday, March 24, 2017
Models present creation of 'matohu' brand by designers Hiroyuki Horihata and Makiko Sekiguchi. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Tuesday, March 21, 2017
Models present creation of 'matohu' brand by Hiroyuki Horihata and Makiko Sekiguchi. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Tuesday, March 21, 2017
Models present creations by ha-ha design team. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Tuesday, March 21, 2017
Models present creations by ha-ha design team. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Tuesday, March 21, 2017
Models present creations by ha-ha design team. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Tuesday, March 21, 2017
A model presents a creation by ha-ha design team. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Tuesday, March 21, 2017
Designers Viviano Sue and Misa Ii. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Wednesday, March 22, 2017
Designers Viviano Sue and Misa Ii. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Wednesday, March 22, 2017
Designers Viviano Sue and Misa Ii. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Wednesday, March 22, 2017
ACUOD by CHANU. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Tuesday, March 21, 2017
ACUOD by CHANU. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Tuesday, March 21, 2017
ACUOD by CHANU. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Tuesday, March 21, 2017
Designer Linda Charoenlab of Thailand. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Monday, March 20, 2017
Designer Linda Charoenlab of Thailand. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Monday, March 20, 2017
Designer Linda Charoenlab of Thailand. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Monday, March 20, 2017
Moto Guo by designers Moto Guo and Kinder Eng. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Thursday, March 23, 2017
Moto Guo by designers Moto Guo and Kinder Eng. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Thursday, March 23, 2017
Moto Guo by designers Moto Guo and Kinder Eng. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Thursday, March 23, 2017
Designers Sho Iwata and Hiroshi Takizawa. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Monday, March 20, 2017
Designers Sho Iwata and Hiroshi Takizawa. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Monday, March 20, 2017
Designers Sho Iwata and Hiroshi Takizawa. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Monday, March 20, 2017
Designer Yukimi Kawashima. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Monday, March 20, 2017
Designer Yukimi Kawashima. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Monday, March 20, 2017
Designer Yuma Koshino. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Friday, March 24, 2017
Designer Yuma Koshino. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Friday, March 24, 2017
Bateeq brand by Indonesian designer Michelle Tjokrosaputro. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Wednesday, March 22, 2017
Indonesian designer Rani Hatta. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Wednesday, March 22, 2017
