Highlights from Tokyo Fashion Week
MURRAL by designers Yusuke Muramatsu and Ayumi Sekiguchi. REUTERS/Issei Kato
MURRAL by designers Yusuke Muramatsu and Ayumi Sekiguchi. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Models present creation of 'matohu' brand by designers Hiroyuki Horihata and Makiko Sekiguchi. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Models present creation of 'matohu' brand by Hiroyuki Horihata and Makiko Sekiguchi. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Models present creations by ha-ha design team. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Models present creations by ha-ha design team. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Models present creations by ha-ha design team. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A model presents a creation by ha-ha design team. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Designers Viviano Sue and Misa Ii. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Designers Viviano Sue and Misa Ii. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Designers Viviano Sue and Misa Ii. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
ACUOD by CHANU. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
ACUOD by CHANU. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
ACUOD by CHANU. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Designer Linda Charoenlab of Thailand. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Designer Linda Charoenlab of Thailand. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Designer Linda Charoenlab of Thailand. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Moto Guo by designers Moto Guo and Kinder Eng. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Moto Guo by designers Moto Guo and Kinder Eng. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Moto Guo by designers Moto Guo and Kinder Eng. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Designers Sho Iwata and Hiroshi Takizawa. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Designers Sho Iwata and Hiroshi Takizawa. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Designers Sho Iwata and Hiroshi Takizawa. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Designer Yukimi Kawashima. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Designer Yukimi Kawashima. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Designer Yuma Koshino. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Designer Yuma Koshino. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Bateeq brand by Indonesian designer Michelle Tjokrosaputro. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Indonesian designer Rani Hatta. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
