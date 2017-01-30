Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Jan 30, 2017 | 9:35am EST

Highlights of the SAG Awards

Octavia Spencer, Janelle Monae and Taraji P. Henson accept their award for Cast in a Motion Picture for Hidden Figures. REUTERS/Mike Blake

The cast of Stranger Things accepts their award for Ensemble in a Drama Series. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Actor Simon Helberg and his wife actress Jocelyn Towne make a political statement about the current U.S. restriction on refugees. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Denzel Washington accepts his award for Male Actor in a Leading Role. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Actresses Meryl Streep and Viola Davis mingle at the 23rd Screen Actors Guild Awards. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Mahershala Ali accepts the award for Male Actor in a Supporting Role for Moonlight. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Emma Stone reacts after accepting her award for Female Actor in a Leading Role for La La Land. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Lily Tomlin accepts the Life Achievement Award. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Actresses Missi Pyle (L) and Gabrielle Carteris arrive. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Nicole Kidman and husband Keith Urban arrive. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Dolly Parton appears onstage to present an award. REUTERS/Mike Blake

The cast of Orange is the New Black poses with the awards they won for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series backstage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

An image of the late actress Mary Tyler Moore is displayed. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Presenters Rashida Jones and Riz Ahmed walk onstage. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Actor Ryan Gosling arrives. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Sarah Paulson accepts the award for Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series for The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Danielle Brooks of Orange is the New Black poses with the award she won for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series backstage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

John Lithgow accepts his award for Male Actor in a Drama Series for The Crown. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Lily Tomlin is congratulated by Dolly Parton after she was presented with the Life Achievement Award. REUTERS/Mike Blake

SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris addresses the audience. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Claire Foy accepts her award for Best Female Actor in a Drama Series for The Crown. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Emma Stone accepts her award for Female Actor in a Leading Role for La La Land. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Actress Evan Rachel Wood. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Actor Dev Patel greets actress Thandie Newton as they arrive. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Actress Jessica Pimentel arrives. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

