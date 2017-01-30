Highlights of the SAG Awards
Octavia Spencer, Janelle Monae and Taraji P. Henson accept their award for Cast in a Motion Picture for Hidden Figures. REUTERS/Mike Blake
The cast of Stranger Things accepts their award for Ensemble in a Drama Series. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actor Simon Helberg and his wife actress Jocelyn Towne make a political statement about the current U.S. restriction on refugees. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Denzel Washington accepts his award for Male Actor in a Leading Role. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actresses Meryl Streep and Viola Davis mingle at the 23rd Screen Actors Guild Awards. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Mahershala Ali accepts the award for Male Actor in a Supporting Role for Moonlight. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Emma Stone reacts after accepting her award for Female Actor in a Leading Role for La La Land. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Lily Tomlin accepts the Life Achievement Award. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actresses Missi Pyle (L) and Gabrielle Carteris arrive. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Nicole Kidman and husband Keith Urban arrive. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Dolly Parton appears onstage to present an award. REUTERS/Mike Blake
The cast of Orange is the New Black poses with the awards they won for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series backstage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
An image of the late actress Mary Tyler Moore is displayed. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Presenters Rashida Jones and Riz Ahmed walk onstage. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actor Ryan Gosling arrives. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Sarah Paulson accepts the award for Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series for The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Danielle Brooks of Orange is the New Black poses with the award she won for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series backstage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
John Lithgow accepts his award for Male Actor in a Drama Series for The Crown. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Lily Tomlin is congratulated by Dolly Parton after she was presented with the Life Achievement Award. REUTERS/Mike Blake
SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris addresses the audience. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Claire Foy accepts her award for Best Female Actor in a Drama Series for The Crown. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Emma Stone accepts her award for Female Actor in a Leading Role for La La Land. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actress Evan Rachel Wood. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actor Dev Patel greets actress Thandie Newton as they arrive. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actress Jessica Pimentel arrives. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
