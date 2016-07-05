Edition:
Hillary and Barack

President Barack Obama and Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton attend a Clinton campaign event in Charlotte, North Carolina, July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Barack Obama and Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton attend a Clinton campaign event in Charlotte, North Carolina, July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, July 05, 2016
President Barack Obama and Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton attend a Clinton campaign event in Charlotte, North Carolina, July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Barack Obama hugs Democratic presidential candidate and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton after funeral services for the Rev. Clementa Pinckney in Charleston, South Carolina June 26, 2015. Pinckney is one of nine victims of a mass shooting at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Barack Obama hugs Democratic presidential candidate and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton after funeral services for the Rev. Clementa Pinckney in Charleston, South Carolina June 26, 2015. Pinckney is one of nine victims of a mass...more

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2015
President Barack Obama hugs Democratic presidential candidate and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton after funeral services for the Rev. Clementa Pinckney in Charleston, South Carolina June 26, 2015. Pinckney is one of nine victims of a mass shooting at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Barack Obama and then Secretary of State Hillary Clinton walk back to the Oval Office after a statement following the death of the U.S. Ambassador to Libya, Chris Stevens, and others, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, September 12.2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

President Barack Obama and then Secretary of State Hillary Clinton walk back to the Oval Office after a statement following the death of the U.S. Ambassador to Libya, Chris Stevens, and others, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington,...more

Reuters / Wednesday, September 12, 2012
President Barack Obama and then Secretary of State Hillary Clinton walk back to the Oval Office after a statement following the death of the U.S. Ambassador to Libya, Chris Stevens, and others, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, September 12.2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Barack Obama (2nd L) and Vice President Joe Biden (L), along with members of the national security team, receive an update on the mission against Osama bin Laden in the Situation Room of the White House, May 1, 2011. Also pictured are then Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (2nd R) and Defense Secretary Robert Gates (R). Please note: A classified document seen in this photograph has been obscured at source. REUTERS/White House/Pete Souza/Handout

President Barack Obama (2nd L) and Vice President Joe Biden (L), along with members of the national security team, receive an update on the mission against Osama bin Laden in the Situation Room of the White House, May 1, 2011. Also pictured are then...more

Reuters / Monday, May 02, 2011
President Barack Obama (2nd L) and Vice President Joe Biden (L), along with members of the national security team, receive an update on the mission against Osama bin Laden in the Situation Room of the White House, May 1, 2011. Also pictured are then Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (2nd R) and Defense Secretary Robert Gates (R). Please note: A classified document seen in this photograph has been obscured at source. REUTERS/White House/Pete Souza/Handout
President Barack Obama (L) and then Secretary of State Hillary Clinton walk together off stage at a holiday reception for diplomats at the State Department in Washington December 13, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Reed

President Barack Obama (L) and then Secretary of State Hillary Clinton walk together off stage at a holiday reception for diplomats at the State Department in Washington December 13, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Monday, December 13, 2010
President Barack Obama (L) and then Secretary of State Hillary Clinton walk together off stage at a holiday reception for diplomats at the State Department in Washington December 13, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Barack Obama kisses then Secretary of State Hillary Clinton after his speech about healthcare reform before a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, September 9, 2009. REUTERS/Jason Reed

President Barack Obama kisses then Secretary of State Hillary Clinton after his speech about healthcare reform before a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, September 9, 2009. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2009
President Barack Obama kisses then Secretary of State Hillary Clinton after his speech about healthcare reform before a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, September 9, 2009. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Barack Obama and then Secretary of State Hillary Clinton tour the Sultan Hassan Mosque in Cairo June 4, 2009. REUTERS/Larry Downing

President Barack Obama and then Secretary of State Hillary Clinton tour the Sultan Hassan Mosque in Cairo June 4, 2009. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2009
President Barack Obama and then Secretary of State Hillary Clinton tour the Sultan Hassan Mosque in Cairo June 4, 2009. REUTERS/Larry Downing
President Barack Obama looks over his shoulder as then Secretary of State Hillary Clinton walks in to a meeting with China's President Hu Jintao at Winfield House, the U.S. Ambassador's residence, in London April 1, 2009. REUTERS/Jason Reed

President Barack Obama looks over his shoulder as then Secretary of State Hillary Clinton walks in to a meeting with China's President Hu Jintao at Winfield House, the U.S. Ambassador's residence, in London April 1, 2009. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Wednesday, April 01, 2009
President Barack Obama looks over his shoulder as then Secretary of State Hillary Clinton walks in to a meeting with China's President Hu Jintao at Winfield House, the U.S. Ambassador's residence, in London April 1, 2009. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Barack Obama, seen through his teleprompter, delivers remarks announcing a comprehensive, new strategy for Afghanistan and Pakistan in Washington March 27, 2009. Standing behind is then Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Barack Obama, seen through his teleprompter, delivers remarks announcing a comprehensive, new strategy for Afghanistan and Pakistan in Washington March 27, 2009. Standing behind is then Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. REUTERS/Kevin...more

Reuters / Friday, March 27, 2009
President Barack Obama, seen through his teleprompter, delivers remarks announcing a comprehensive, new strategy for Afghanistan and Pakistan in Washington March 27, 2009. Standing behind is then Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Then Senator Hillary Clinton leaves a news conference arm-in-arm with then President-elect Barack Obama (R) after being announced as his choice for U.S. Secretary of State in Chicago December 1, 2008. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Then Senator Hillary Clinton leaves a news conference arm-in-arm with then President-elect Barack Obama (R) after being announced as his choice for U.S. Secretary of State in Chicago December 1, 2008. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Reuters / Monday, December 01, 2008
Then Senator Hillary Clinton leaves a news conference arm-in-arm with then President-elect Barack Obama (R) after being announced as his choice for U.S. Secretary of State in Chicago December 1, 2008. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Then Democratic presidential nominee Senator Barack Obama and Senator Hillary Clinton wave at a campaign rally in Orlando, Florida, October 20, 2008. REUTERS/Jim Young

Then Democratic presidential nominee Senator Barack Obama and Senator Hillary Clinton wave at a campaign rally in Orlando, Florida, October 20, 2008. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Monday, October 20, 2008
Then Democratic presidential nominee Senator Barack Obama and Senator Hillary Clinton wave at a campaign rally in Orlando, Florida, October 20, 2008. REUTERS/Jim Young
Then Democratic presidential candidate Senator Barack Obama watches Senator Hillary Clinton deliver her speech at the 2008 Democratic National Convention in Billings, Montana, August 26, 2008. REUTERS/Jim Young

Then Democratic presidential candidate Senator Barack Obama watches Senator Hillary Clinton deliver her speech at the 2008 Democratic National Convention in Billings, Montana, August 26, 2008. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Wednesday, August 27, 2008
Then Democratic presidential candidate Senator Barack Obama watches Senator Hillary Clinton deliver her speech at the 2008 Democratic National Convention in Billings, Montana, August 26, 2008. REUTERS/Jim Young
Then Democratic presidential candidate Senator Barack Obama listens to Senator Hillary Clinton on a plane after leaving Washington June 27, 2008. REUTERS/Jim Young

Then Democratic presidential candidate Senator Barack Obama listens to Senator Hillary Clinton on a plane after leaving Washington June 27, 2008. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Friday, June 27, 2008
Then Democratic presidential candidate Senator Barack Obama listens to Senator Hillary Clinton on a plane after leaving Washington June 27, 2008. REUTERS/Jim Young
Then Democratic presidential candidate Senator Barack Obama and Senator Hillary Clinton enter their event as Clinton endorses Obama in person and campaigns with him for the first time in the town of Unity, New Hampshire, June 27, 2008. REUTERS/Jim Young

Then Democratic presidential candidate Senator Barack Obama and Senator Hillary Clinton enter their event as Clinton endorses Obama in person and campaigns with him for the first time in the town of Unity, New Hampshire, June 27, 2008. REUTERS/Jim...more

Reuters / Friday, June 27, 2008
Then Democratic presidential candidate Senator Barack Obama and Senator Hillary Clinton enter their event as Clinton endorses Obama in person and campaigns with him for the first time in the town of Unity, New Hampshire, June 27, 2008. REUTERS/Jim Young
Then Democratic presidential candidate Senator Barack Obama and Senator Hillary Clinton react to the crowd as she endorses Obama in person and campaigns with him for the first time in the town of Unity, New Hampshire, June 27, 2008. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Then Democratic presidential candidate Senator Barack Obama and Senator Hillary Clinton react to the crowd as she endorses Obama in person and campaigns with him for the first time in the town of Unity, New Hampshire, June 27, 2008. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Friday, June 27, 2008
Then Democratic presidential candidate Senator Barack Obama and Senator Hillary Clinton react to the crowd as she endorses Obama in person and campaigns with him for the first time in the town of Unity, New Hampshire, June 27, 2008. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Then Democratic presidential candidates Senator Barack Obama and Senator Hillary Clinton pose for photographers prior to the CNN/Los Angeles Times Democratic presidential debate in Hollywood, California January 31, 2008. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Then Democratic presidential candidates Senator Barack Obama and Senator Hillary Clinton pose for photographers prior to the CNN/Los Angeles Times Democratic presidential debate in Hollywood, California January 31, 2008. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, January 31, 2008
Then Democratic presidential candidates Senator Barack Obama and Senator Hillary Clinton pose for photographers prior to the CNN/Los Angeles Times Democratic presidential debate in Hollywood, California January 31, 2008. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Then Democratic presidential candidates Senator Barack Obama, and Senator Hillary Clinton laugh near the end of the CNN/Los Angeles Times Democratic presidential debate in Hollywood, California January 31, 2008. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Then Democratic presidential candidates Senator Barack Obama, and Senator Hillary Clinton laugh near the end of the CNN/Los Angeles Times Democratic presidential debate in Hollywood, California January 31, 2008. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Thursday, January 31, 2008
Then Democratic presidential candidates Senator Barack Obama, and Senator Hillary Clinton laugh near the end of the CNN/Los Angeles Times Democratic presidential debate in Hollywood, California January 31, 2008. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Then Senator Hillary Clinton and then Barack Obama sit onstage during the CNN/Nevada Democratic Party debate at the University of Nevada Las Vegas (UNLV) in Las Vegas, Nevada November 15, 2007. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Then Senator Hillary Clinton and then Barack Obama sit onstage during the CNN/Nevada Democratic Party debate at the University of Nevada Las Vegas (UNLV) in Las Vegas, Nevada November 15, 2007. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Thursday, November 15, 2007
Then Senator Hillary Clinton and then Barack Obama sit onstage during the CNN/Nevada Democratic Party debate at the University of Nevada Las Vegas (UNLV) in Las Vegas, Nevada November 15, 2007. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Then Democratic Presidential candidates Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton listen to Bill Richardson speak during the 30th annual Harkin Steak Fry in Indianola, Iowa September 16, 2007. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Then Democratic Presidential candidates Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton listen to Bill Richardson speak during the 30th annual Harkin Steak Fry in Indianola, Iowa September 16, 2007. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Reuters / Sunday, September 16, 2007
Then Democratic Presidential candidates Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton listen to Bill Richardson speak during the 30th annual Harkin Steak Fry in Indianola, Iowa September 16, 2007. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Then Senator Barack Obama stands in front of then Senator Hillary Clinton as they arrive for then President George W. Bush's annual State of the Union speech to a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol in Washington January 23, 2007. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Then Senator Barack Obama stands in front of then Senator Hillary Clinton as they arrive for then President George W. Bush's annual State of the Union speech to a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol in Washington January 23, 2007....more

Reuters / Tuesday, January 23, 2007
Then Senator Barack Obama stands in front of then Senator Hillary Clinton as they arrive for then President George W. Bush's annual State of the Union speech to a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol in Washington January 23, 2007. REUTERS/Larry Downing
The Fourth of July

The Fourth of July

