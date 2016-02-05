Hillary and Bernie go head-to-head
Bernie Sanders and former Hillary Clinton speak simultaneously during the Democratic presidential candidates debate sponsored by MSNBC at the University of New Hampshire in Durham. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Bernie Sandersspeaks directly to Hillary Clinton. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Hillary Clinton speaks. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Bernie Sanders listens as Hillary Clinton speaks. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Hillary Clinton talks about Bernie Sanders. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton discuss an issue. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Bernie Sanders debates Hillary Clinton. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Hillary Clinton reacts as Bernie Sanders speaks. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton shake hands in the midst of the debate. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders shake hands on stage before the start. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders take the stage. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders shake hands before the start. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Hillary Clinton waves to the crowd before the start. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
