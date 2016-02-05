Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Feb 4, 2016 | 11:50pm EST

Hillary and Bernie go head-to-head

Bernie Sanders and former Hillary Clinton speak simultaneously during the Democratic presidential candidates debate sponsored by MSNBC at the University of New Hampshire in Durham. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Bernie Sanders and former Hillary Clinton speak simultaneously during the Democratic presidential candidates debate sponsored by MSNBC at the University of New Hampshire in Durham. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2016
Bernie Sanders and former Hillary Clinton speak simultaneously during the Democratic presidential candidates debate sponsored by MSNBC at the University of New Hampshire in Durham. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
1 / 13
Bernie Sandersspeaks directly to Hillary Clinton. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Bernie Sandersspeaks directly to Hillary Clinton. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2016
Bernie Sandersspeaks directly to Hillary Clinton. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
2 / 13
Hillary Clinton speaks. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Hillary Clinton speaks. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2016
Hillary Clinton speaks. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
3 / 13
Bernie Sanders listens as Hillary Clinton speaks. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Bernie Sanders listens as Hillary Clinton speaks. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2016
Bernie Sanders listens as Hillary Clinton speaks. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
4 / 13
Hillary Clinton talks about Bernie Sanders. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Hillary Clinton talks about Bernie Sanders. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2016
Hillary Clinton talks about Bernie Sanders. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
5 / 13
Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton discuss an issue. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton discuss an issue. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2016
Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton discuss an issue. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
6 / 13
Bernie Sanders debates Hillary Clinton. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Bernie Sanders debates Hillary Clinton. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2016
Bernie Sanders debates Hillary Clinton. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
7 / 13
Hillary Clinton reacts as Bernie Sanders speaks. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Hillary Clinton reacts as Bernie Sanders speaks. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2016
Hillary Clinton reacts as Bernie Sanders speaks. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
8 / 13
Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton shake hands in the midst of the debate. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton shake hands in the midst of the debate. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2016
Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton shake hands in the midst of the debate. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
9 / 13
Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders shake hands on stage before the start. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders shake hands on stage before the start. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2016
Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders shake hands on stage before the start. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
10 / 13
Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders take the stage. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders take the stage. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2016
Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders take the stage. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
11 / 13
Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders shake hands before the start. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders shake hands before the start. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2016
Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders shake hands before the start. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
12 / 13
Hillary Clinton waves to the crowd before the start. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Hillary Clinton waves to the crowd before the start. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2016
Hillary Clinton waves to the crowd before the start. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
13 / 13
View Again
View Next
Wooing New Hampshire

Wooing New Hampshire

Next Slideshows

Wooing New Hampshire

Wooing New Hampshire

On the trail ahead of the New Hampshire primary.

Feb 04 2016
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Feb 04 2016
Streets of Aleppo

Streets of Aleppo

A Syrian military offensive backed by heavy Russian air strikes threatens to cut critical rebel supply lines into the city.

Feb 04 2016
Fiery pension protests in Greece

Fiery pension protests in Greece

Greeks rally against government pension reforms needed to meet demands of international creditors.

Feb 04 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast