Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Nov 17, 2016 | 12:05am EST

Hillary back on stage

Hillary Clinton speaks to the Children�s Defense Fund in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Hillary Clinton speaks to the Children�s Defense Fund in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Wednesday, November 16, 2016
Hillary Clinton speaks to the Children�s Defense Fund in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
1 / 10
Hillary Clinton speaks to the Children�s Defense Fund in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Hillary Clinton speaks to the Children�s Defense Fund in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Wednesday, November 16, 2016
Hillary Clinton speaks to the Children�s Defense Fund in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
2 / 10
Hillary Clinton waves after speaking to the Children�s Defense Fund in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Hillary Clinton waves after speaking to the Children�s Defense Fund in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Wednesday, November 16, 2016
Hillary Clinton waves after speaking to the Children�s Defense Fund in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
3 / 10
Hillary Clinton speaks to the Children�s Defense Fund in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Hillary Clinton speaks to the Children�s Defense Fund in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Wednesday, November 16, 2016
Hillary Clinton speaks to the Children�s Defense Fund in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
4 / 10
Hillary Clinton speaks to the Children�s Defense Fund in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Hillary Clinton speaks to the Children�s Defense Fund in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Wednesday, November 16, 2016
Hillary Clinton speaks to the Children�s Defense Fund in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
5 / 10
Hillary Clinton speaks to the Children�s Defense Fund in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Hillary Clinton speaks to the Children�s Defense Fund in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Wednesday, November 16, 2016
Hillary Clinton speaks to the Children�s Defense Fund in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
6 / 10
Hillary Clinton speaks to the Children�s Defense Fund in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Hillary Clinton speaks to the Children�s Defense Fund in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Wednesday, November 16, 2016
Hillary Clinton speaks to the Children�s Defense Fund in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
7 / 10
Hillary Clinton walks from the stage after speaking to the Children�s Defense Fund in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Hillary Clinton walks from the stage after speaking to the Children�s Defense Fund in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Wednesday, November 16, 2016
Hillary Clinton walks from the stage after speaking to the Children�s Defense Fund in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
8 / 10
Hillary Clinton speaks to the Children�s Defense Fund in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Hillary Clinton speaks to the Children�s Defense Fund in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Wednesday, November 16, 2016
Hillary Clinton speaks to the Children�s Defense Fund in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
9 / 10
Hillary Clinton and Marian Wright Edelman, founder of the Children's Defense Fund, wave before Clinton speaks to the group in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Hillary Clinton and Marian Wright Edelman, founder of the Children's Defense Fund, wave before Clinton speaks to the group in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Wednesday, November 16, 2016
Hillary Clinton and Marian Wright Edelman, founder of the Children's Defense Fund, wave before Clinton speaks to the group in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Inside Trump Tower

Inside Trump Tower

Next Slideshows

Inside Trump Tower

Inside Trump Tower

Politicians, protesters and fans converge on New York's Trump Tower.

Nov 16 2016
Major quake hits New Zealand

Major quake hits New Zealand

A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake pummeled central New Zealand, killing at least two people, damaging roads and buildings and setting off hundreds of strong...

Nov 16 2016
The Islamic State destruction of Nimrud

The Islamic State destruction of Nimrud

Statues and ancient structures have been destroyed by Islamic State militants in the Assyrian city of Nimrud, Iraq.

Nov 16 2016
Inside the restored Capitol dome

Inside the restored Capitol dome

The rebuilt cast-iron dome of the U.S. Capitol, a soaring symbol of national unity since the 19th century, is completed.

Nov 15 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast