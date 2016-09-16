Hillary back on the trail
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton gives a thumbs up as she boards her campaign plane in White Plains, New York, September 15, 2016, to resume her campaign schedule following a bout of pneumonia. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Hillary Clinton boards her campaign plane in White Plains, New York. Clinton, 68, had been resting at her home in Chappaqua, New York, after being diagnosed with pneumonia and falling ill at a Sept. 11 memorial ceremony. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Hillary Clinton greets reporters on her campaign plane. Top Clinton aide Jennifer Palmieri said "one upside" of Clinton's unplanned break was the chance to "sharpen the final argument Clinton will present to voters in these closing...more
Hillary Clinton boards her campaign plane. "Our campaign readily admits that running against a candidate as controversial as Donald Trump means it is harder to be heard on what you aspire for the country's future and it is incumbent on us to work...more
Hillary Clinton boards her campaign plane in White Plains, New York. On Wednesday, Clinton released a letter from her physician, Dr. Lisa Bardack, to dispel rumors about her health. The letter detailed her pneumonia diagnosis and declared her fit for...more
Hillary Clinton waves as she boards her campaign plane in White Plains, New York. Clinton's pneumonia diagnosis came at inopportune time for the candidate, who spent the bulk of August fundraising in wealthy U.S. enclaves such as New York's Hamptons...more
Hillary Clinton greets reporters on her campaign plane. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Hillary Clinton gets off her campaign plane in Washington, DC as she resumed her campaign schedule after a bout with pneumonia. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Hillary Clinton pauses while speaking at a campaign rally in Greensboro, North Carolina after she resumed her campaign schedule following a bout with pneumonia. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Hillary Clinton speaks at a campaign rally in Greensboro, North Carolina as she resumed her campaign schedule after a bout with pneumonia. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
