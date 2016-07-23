Hillary chooses Kaine
Hillary Clinton and Senator Tim Kaine during a campaign rally in Annandale, Virginia. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Hillary Clinton listens as Tim Kaine speaks during a campaign rally in Annandale, Virginia. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Hillary Clinton and Tim Kaine during a campaign rally in Annandale, Virginia. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Tim Kaine arrives on Capitol Hill, July 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Tim Kaine, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, listens to remarks during hearings on Capitol Hill, July 2015. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
Tim Kaine celebrates his senate race victory on stage with supporters in Richmond, Virginia, November 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Bill Clinton, President Obama and Tim Kaine, running for a U.S. Senate seat, on stage during a campaign rally in Bristow, Virginia, November 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Tim Kaine addresses delegates during the first day of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Obama is introduced by Virginia Governor Tim Kaine during a Democratic National Committee fundraiser at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City, October 2009. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Obama walks with Virginia Governor Tim Kaine through a gust of wind and dust as they tour a construction site in Springfield, Virginia, February 2009. REUTERS/Jim Young
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II looks on as Virginia Governor Tim Kaine shows a carving on a chair that the Queen presented to him and the people of Virginia as a gift, inside the church at "Historic Jamestown" in Virginia, May 2007. REUTERS/Roger L....more
Virginia Governor Tim Kaine smiles with host Jon Stewart during a taping of "The Daily Show with Jon Stewart" at the University of Denver, August 2008. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Democratic presidential nominee Barack Obama applauds on stage with Virginia Governor Tim Kaine during an election rally in Bristol, Virginia, June 2008. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Queen Elizabeth is escorted by Virginia Governor Tim Kaine as she arrives at the Virginia state capitol building on the first day of her trip to the United States in Richmond, Virginia, May 2007. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid, Virginia Governor Tim Kaine and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi pose for photographs on Capitol Hill ahead of President George W. Bush's State of the Union address, January 2006. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Next Slideshows
RNC closing night
The final night of the Republican National Convention.
Rio's Olympic venues
The stadiums and locations that will host the athletes at the Olympic Games in Rio.
On the RNC floor
Among the delegates on the floor of the Republican National Convention.
Hamas summer camp
Hamas stages military-style summer camps for young Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.