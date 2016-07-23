Edition:
United States
Fri Jul 22, 2016 | 8:15pm EDT

Hillary chooses Kaine

Hillary Clinton and Senator Tim Kaine during a campaign rally in Annandale, Virginia. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Hillary Clinton and Senator Tim Kaine during a campaign rally in Annandale, Virginia. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, July 14, 2016
Hillary Clinton and Senator Tim Kaine during a campaign rally in Annandale, Virginia. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Hillary Clinton listens as Tim Kaine speaks during a campaign rally in Annandale, Virginia. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Hillary Clinton listens as Tim Kaine speaks during a campaign rally in Annandale, Virginia. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, July 14, 2016
Hillary Clinton listens as Tim Kaine speaks during a campaign rally in Annandale, Virginia. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Hillary Clinton and Tim Kaine during a campaign rally in Annandale, Virginia. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Hillary Clinton and Tim Kaine during a campaign rally in Annandale, Virginia. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, July 14, 2016
Hillary Clinton and Tim Kaine during a campaign rally in Annandale, Virginia. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Tim Kaine arrives on Capitol Hill, July 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Tim Kaine arrives on Capitol Hill, July 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, July 06, 2016
Tim Kaine arrives on Capitol Hill, July 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Tim Kaine, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, listens to remarks during hearings on Capitol Hill, July 2015. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

Tim Kaine, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, listens to remarks during hearings on Capitol Hill, July 2015. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2015
Tim Kaine, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, listens to remarks during hearings on Capitol Hill, July 2015. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
Tim Kaine celebrates his senate race victory on stage with supporters in Richmond, Virginia, November 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Tim Kaine celebrates his senate race victory on stage with supporters in Richmond, Virginia, November 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, November 06, 2012
Tim Kaine celebrates his senate race victory on stage with supporters in Richmond, Virginia, November 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Bill Clinton, President Obama and Tim Kaine, running for a U.S. Senate seat, on stage during a campaign rally in Bristow, Virginia, November 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Bill Clinton, President Obama and Tim Kaine, running for a U.S. Senate seat, on stage during a campaign rally in Bristow, Virginia, November 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Sunday, November 04, 2012
Bill Clinton, President Obama and Tim Kaine, running for a U.S. Senate seat, on stage during a campaign rally in Bristow, Virginia, November 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Tim Kaine addresses delegates during the first day of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Tim Kaine addresses delegates during the first day of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Tuesday, September 04, 2012
Tim Kaine addresses delegates during the first day of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Obama is introduced by Virginia Governor Tim Kaine during a Democratic National Committee fundraiser at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City, October 2009. REUTERS/Jason Reed

President Obama is introduced by Virginia Governor Tim Kaine during a Democratic National Committee fundraiser at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City, October 2009. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2009
President Obama is introduced by Virginia Governor Tim Kaine during a Democratic National Committee fundraiser at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City, October 2009. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Obama walks with Virginia Governor Tim Kaine through a gust of wind and dust as they tour a construction site in Springfield, Virginia, February 2009. REUTERS/Jim Young

President Obama walks with Virginia Governor Tim Kaine through a gust of wind and dust as they tour a construction site in Springfield, Virginia, February 2009. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Wednesday, February 11, 2009
President Obama walks with Virginia Governor Tim Kaine through a gust of wind and dust as they tour a construction site in Springfield, Virginia, February 2009. REUTERS/Jim Young
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II looks on as Virginia Governor Tim Kaine shows a carving on a chair that the Queen presented to him and the people of Virginia as a gift, inside the church at "Historic Jamestown" in Virginia, May 2007. REUTERS/Roger L. Wollenberg/Pool

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II looks on as Virginia Governor Tim Kaine shows a carving on a chair that the Queen presented to him and the people of Virginia as a gift, inside the church at "Historic Jamestown" in Virginia, May 2007. REUTERS/Roger L....more

Reuters / Friday, May 04, 2007
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II looks on as Virginia Governor Tim Kaine shows a carving on a chair that the Queen presented to him and the people of Virginia as a gift, inside the church at "Historic Jamestown" in Virginia, May 2007. REUTERS/Roger L. Wollenberg/Pool
Virginia Governor Tim Kaine smiles with host Jon Stewart during a taping of "The Daily Show with Jon Stewart" at the University of Denver, August 2008. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Virginia Governor Tim Kaine smiles with host Jon Stewart during a taping of "The Daily Show with Jon Stewart" at the University of Denver, August 2008. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Tuesday, August 26, 2008
Virginia Governor Tim Kaine smiles with host Jon Stewart during a taping of "The Daily Show with Jon Stewart" at the University of Denver, August 2008. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Democratic presidential nominee Barack Obama applauds on stage with Virginia Governor Tim Kaine during an election rally in Bristol, Virginia, June 2008. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Democratic presidential nominee Barack Obama applauds on stage with Virginia Governor Tim Kaine during an election rally in Bristol, Virginia, June 2008. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Thursday, June 05, 2008
Democratic presidential nominee Barack Obama applauds on stage with Virginia Governor Tim Kaine during an election rally in Bristol, Virginia, June 2008. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Queen Elizabeth is escorted by Virginia Governor Tim Kaine as she arrives at the Virginia state capitol building on the first day of her trip to the United States in Richmond, Virginia, May 2007. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Queen Elizabeth is escorted by Virginia Governor Tim Kaine as she arrives at the Virginia state capitol building on the first day of her trip to the United States in Richmond, Virginia, May 2007. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Thursday, May 03, 2007
Queen Elizabeth is escorted by Virginia Governor Tim Kaine as she arrives at the Virginia state capitol building on the first day of her trip to the United States in Richmond, Virginia, May 2007. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid, Virginia Governor Tim Kaine and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi pose for photographs on Capitol Hill ahead of President George W. Bush's State of the Union address, January 2006. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid, Virginia Governor Tim Kaine and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi pose for photographs on Capitol Hill ahead of President George W. Bush's State of the Union address, January 2006. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Saturday, April 01, 2006
Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid, Virginia Governor Tim Kaine and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi pose for photographs on Capitol Hill ahead of President George W. Bush's State of the Union address, January 2006. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
