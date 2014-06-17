Edition:
Hillary on tour

Hillary Clinton greets people as she signs copies of her book "Hard Choices" at a Costco store in Arlington, Virginia, June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Hillary Clinton greets people as she signs copies of her book "Hard Choices" at a Costco store in Arlington, Virginia, June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Tuesday, June 17, 2014
Hillary Clinton greets people as she signs copies of her book "Hard Choices" at a Costco store in Arlington, Virginia, June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Hillary Clinton arrives to sign copies of her book "Hard Choices" at a Costco store in Arlington, Virginia, June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Hillary Clinton arrives to sign copies of her book "Hard Choices" at a Costco store in Arlington, Virginia, June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Tuesday, June 17, 2014
Hillary Clinton arrives to sign copies of her book "Hard Choices" at a Costco store in Arlington, Virginia, June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Hillary Clinton takes a selfie with a young supporter after discussing her new book "Hard Choices: A Memoir" at George Washington University in Washington, June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Hillary Clinton takes a selfie with a young supporter after discussing her new book "Hard Choices: A Memoir" at George Washington University in Washington, June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Tuesday, June 17, 2014
Hillary Clinton takes a selfie with a young supporter after discussing her new book "Hard Choices: A Memoir" at George Washington University in Washington, June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Copies of Hillary Clinton's new book "Hard Choices" are displayed next to a chair on stage before she arrives to discuss her book at the George Washington University in Washington, June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Copies of Hillary Clinton's new book "Hard Choices" are displayed next to a chair on stage before she arrives to discuss her book at the George Washington University in Washington, June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Tuesday, June 17, 2014
Copies of Hillary Clinton's new book "Hard Choices" are displayed next to a chair on stage before she arrives to discuss her book at the George Washington University in Washington, June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A supporter of Hillary Clinton wears a T-shirt with an image depicting her as people arrive to hear her speak about her new book "Hard Choices" at the George Washington University in Washington, June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A supporter of Hillary Clinton wears a T-shirt with an image depicting her as people arrive to hear her speak about her new book "Hard Choices" at the George Washington University in Washington, June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Tuesday, June 17, 2014
A supporter of Hillary Clinton wears a T-shirt with an image depicting her as people arrive to hear her speak about her new book "Hard Choices" at the George Washington University in Washington, June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Hillary Clinton reacts to a question as she discusses her new book "Hard Choices: A Memoir" at George Washington University in Washington, June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Hillary Clinton reacts to a question as she discusses her new book "Hard Choices: A Memoir" at George Washington University in Washington, June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Tuesday, June 17, 2014
Hillary Clinton reacts to a question as she discusses her new book "Hard Choices: A Memoir" at George Washington University in Washington, June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Hillary Clinton holds a baby a supporter handed her onstage after discussing her new book "Hard Choices: A Memoir" at George Washington University in Washington, June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Hillary Clinton holds a baby a supporter handed her onstage after discussing her new book "Hard Choices: A Memoir" at George Washington University in Washington, June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Tuesday, June 17, 2014
Hillary Clinton holds a baby a supporter handed her onstage after discussing her new book "Hard Choices: A Memoir" at George Washington University in Washington, June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Hillary Clinton smiles as she arrives to sign copies of her book "Hard Choices" at a Costco store in Arlington, Virginia, June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Hillary Clinton smiles as she arrives to sign copies of her book "Hard Choices" at a Costco store in Arlington, Virginia, June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Tuesday, June 17, 2014
Hillary Clinton smiles as she arrives to sign copies of her book "Hard Choices" at a Costco store in Arlington, Virginia, June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Supporters gather to listen to Hillary Clinton discuss her new book "Hard Choices: A Memoir" at George Washington University in Washington, June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Supporters gather to listen to Hillary Clinton discuss her new book "Hard Choices: A Memoir" at George Washington University in Washington, June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Tuesday, June 17, 2014
Supporters gather to listen to Hillary Clinton discuss her new book "Hard Choices: A Memoir" at George Washington University in Washington, June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Hillary Clinton looks into the audience as she takes the stage to discuss her new book "Hard Choices: A Memoir" at George Washington University in Washington, June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Hillary Clinton looks into the audience as she takes the stage to discuss her new book "Hard Choices: A Memoir" at George Washington University in Washington, June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Tuesday, June 17, 2014
Hillary Clinton looks into the audience as she takes the stage to discuss her new book "Hard Choices: A Memoir" at George Washington University in Washington, June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
