Pictures | Fri Jun 10, 2016 | 6:50pm EDT

Hillary's college years

Hillary Clinton as a student at Lake Waban at Wellesley College. Wellesley College Archives/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016
Hillary participating in a panel at Wellesley College. Wellesley College Archives/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016
Hillary (C in checkered skirt) at a rally at Wellesley College. Wellesley College Archives/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016
Hillary at Lake Waban. Wellesley College Archives/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016
Hillary at her 1969 commencement at Wellesley College. Wellesley College Archives/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016
Hillary as a student delivering a speech during her 1969 commencement at Wellesley College. Wellesley College Archives/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016
Hillary as a student, class of 1969 at Wellesley College. Wellesley College Archives/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016
Hillary as a student at Lake Waban. Wellesley College Archives/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016
Hillary on campus at Wellesley College. Wellesley College Archives/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016
Hillary as a student at Lake Waban. Wellesley College Archives/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016
Hillary as a student delivering a speech during her 1969 commencement at Wellesley College. Wellesley College Archives/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016
