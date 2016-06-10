Hillary's college years
Hillary Clinton as a student at Lake Waban at Wellesley College. Wellesley College Archives/Handout via REUTERS
Hillary participating in a panel at Wellesley College. Wellesley College Archives/Handout via REUTERS
Hillary (C in checkered skirt) at a rally at Wellesley College. Wellesley College Archives/Handout via REUTERS
Hillary at Lake Waban. Wellesley College Archives/Handout via REUTERS
Hillary at her 1969 commencement at Wellesley College. Wellesley College Archives/Handout via REUTERS
Hillary as a student delivering a speech during her 1969 commencement at Wellesley College. Wellesley College Archives/Handout via REUTERS
Hillary as a student, class of 1969 at Wellesley College. Wellesley College Archives/Handout via REUTERS
Hillary as a student at Lake Waban. Wellesley College Archives/Handout via REUTERS
Hillary on campus at Wellesley College. Wellesley College Archives/Handout via REUTERS
Hillary as a student at Lake Waban. Wellesley College Archives/Handout via REUTERS
Hillary as a student delivering a speech during her 1969 commencement at Wellesley College. Wellesley College Archives/Handout via REUTERS
Next Slideshows
Battle for Falluja
Iraqi government forces fight Islamic State militants near Falluja as they try to retake the jihadist stronghold.
Islamic State cornered on three fronts
Forces launch assaults on the self-proclaimed caliphate's strongholds in Falluja, Iraq, Manbij, Syria and Sirte, Libya.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Gordie Howe: 1928-2016
Former Detroit Red Wings player Gordie Howe, a Hall of Famer known to many as "Mr. Hockey," has died at age 88.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.