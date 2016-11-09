Hillary's election night rally
Supporters of Hillary Clinton react at her election night rally. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Supporters of Hillary Clinton react at her election night rally. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A supporter of Hillary Clinton watches and waits at her election night rally. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Marvin DeLeon (L) of Washington County, NY, cries as he stands in the overflow crowd for Hillary Clinton's election night rally. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Supporters of Hillary Clinton react at her election night rally. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A supporter of Hillary Clinton reacts at the election night rally the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A supporter of Hillary Clinton attends her election night rally. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Supporters of Hillary Clinton react at her election night rally. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Supporters of Hillary Clinton react at her election night rally. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Supporters of Hillary Clinton react at her election night rally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Guests at Hillary Clinton's election night rally watch returns at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A supporter of Hillary Clinton reacts at her election night rally. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Supporters of Hillary Clinton watch results at her election night rally. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Supporters of Hillary Clinton watch results at the election night rally. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A supporter of Hillary Clinton watches results at the election night rally. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Supporters of Hillary Clinton react at her election night rally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Supporters of Hillary Clinton watch and wait at her election night rally in New York. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Supporters of Hillary Clinton react as they watch results at the election night rally. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Supporters of Hillary Clinton watch results at her election night rally. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Supporters of Hillary Clinton react at her election night rally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Supporters of Hillary Clinton watch and wait at her election night rally in New York. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A man holds a cutout of Hillary Clinton in the overflow crowd outside the nominee's election night rally. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Delia Sawatzki, 9, and her father Andy Sawatzki watch Hillary Clinton's election night rally. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Supporters of Hillary Clinton watch and wait at her election night rally in New York. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Jill Huennekens of Milwaukee attends Hillary Clinton's election night rally. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A man reacts to returns at Hillary Clinton's election night rally. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Supporters of Hillary Clinton watch returns at her election night rally at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Tracy Terrill (R) kisses his partner John Diaz during Hillary Clinton's election night rally. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A man reacts to returns at Hillary Clinton's election night rally. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Supporters of Hillary Clinton watch returns at her election night rally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Supporters watch returns at Hillary Clinton's election night rally. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Supporters of Hillary Clinton watch returns on a large screen at her election night rally. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A U.S. flag is seen at the election night rally for Hillary Clinton. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Supporters of Hillary Clinton attend her election night rally. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Next Slideshows
Watching the election results
Americans watch the returns of the presidential election.
Election Day
After a long and hard-fought campaign, voters hit the polls to select the next president.
Watching the election from abroad
Views from election night watch parties around the world.
Tammy Duckworth wins Senate seat
Democrat Iraq war veteran Tammy Duckworth defeats Mark Kirk in their Senate race in Illinois.
MORE IN PICTURES
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Puerto Rico in the dark
Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.
Thousands flee wildfires in California
Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.
Faces of the Rohingya
More than half a million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.
California wildfire aftermath from above
Aerial views of devastation caused by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa.