Hillary's failed historic presidential bid
Hillary Clinton was bidding to become the first woman to be elected president of the United States. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Clinton said after voting on election day, "it's a humbling feeling." REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Clinton sealed the Democratic Party�s nomination in July 2016 after a fierce battle with rival Bernie Sanders but stumbled against rival Donald Trump. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
This wasn�t Clinton�s first bid for the presidency, running in 2008 against then-Senator Barack Obama. When he won the White House, he made Clinton his secretary of state and then criss-crossed the nation making her case in the 2016 campaign. ...more
From her first campaign speech, Clinton emphasized her role as the first woman candidate of a major party. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Clinton and her supporters frequently charged the Trump campaign with sexism. An �Access Hollywood� audio recording of Trump discussing his treatment of women became a turning point in rallying women behind Clinton in October. REUTERS/Jim Young
Many of Clinton�s ads and campaign speeches were centered around garnering the anti-Trump vote by using his own words against him. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Most Americans were introduced to Clinton during her husband�s bid for the 1992 Democratic presidential nomination � during which he said voters would get "two for the price of one" if they elected him. She unapologetically said she was not a woman...more
Hillary Rodham met Bill Clinton at Yale Law School, where she attended after studying at Wellesley College. In her Wellesley commencement address, she seized the spotlight with remarks challenging a U.S. senator who had previously spoken. ...more
As first lady during Bill Clinton�s presidency she became a polarizing figure for her involvement with drafting a healthcare reform bill known as �Hillarycare�. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Between 1993 and 2001, Clinton was unusually executive in her role as first lady, diving into policy matters. At a 1995 U.N. conference in China on women, she famously declared that "human rights are women's rights and women's rights are human...more
Conservative critics painted her feminism as a threat to traditional family values. When her husband was accused of an affair, Clinton said on TV: "You know, I'm not sitting here, some little woman standing by my man like Tammy Wynette.� ...more
The same month her husband left office in January 2001, Clinton bought a house in the town of Chappaqua to officially become a New York resident and won election as a U.S. senator. She served until 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Later, as President Obama's secretary of state from 2009 to 2013, she grappled with civil wars in Syria and Libya, Iran's nuclear program, China's growing clout, Russian assertiveness, ending the Iraq war, winding down war in Afghanistan, and an...more
While Democrats backed Clinton for championing women's rights at home and abroad, social justice and access to healthcare, opinion polls showed a majority of U.S. voters did not trust her. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
"The truth is, through all these years of public service, the 'service' part has always come easier to me than the 'public' part," Clinton said in accepting the 2016 Democratic nomination. "I get it that some people just don't know what to make of...more
Clinton entered the 2016 race as her party's odds-on favorite, but was an establishment figure. She was seen by many as an insider with decades of political baggage, at a time when voters seemed enamored with outsiders. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Clinton�s time on the American political scene has come during an era of extreme divisions in U.S. society. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Clinton's admirers consider her a tough and capable leader who has endured unrelenting efforts by political enemies to chop her down. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Clinton�s detractors, on the other hand, portray her as an unscrupulous and power-hungry opportunist. REUTERS/Jim Young
Celebrity endorsements were often seen on the Clinton campaign trail with Katy Perry, Lebron James, Beyonce and Jay-Z all making appearances. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The Clinton campaign portrayed Trump as a racist hate-monger, a sexist and a tax-dodger enamored with Russian President Vladimir Putin and unfit to serve as president and commander in chief. "Such a nasty woman," Trump retorted during their last...more
"I'm with her" became the rallying cry for Clinton supporters throughout the campaign. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Clinton depicted her candidacy as a bulwark against the unique threat that she said Trump posed to American democracy. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Through various campaign stops, protesters have disrupted and heckled both Clinton and Trump. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Clinton enjoyed more support from women than rival Trump but polls showed a majority of women had an unfavorable view of the former secretary of state. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Clinton struggled to enthuse young voters with many millennials opting for rival Bernie Sanders in the primary season. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A health scare in September when Clinton almost collapsed at a 9/11 memorial event underscored perennial worries about the medical fitness of candidates for one of the world's most demanding jobs. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Following her bout of pneumonia and after criticism of her perceived tendency toward secrecy reached a crescendo, Clinton addressed the media in a rare press conference on the tarmac. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Republicans have accused Clinton of breaking the law while corresponding through a private email server as secretary of state. In July, FBI Director James Comey called Clinton "extremely careless" in her handling of classified information by email,...more
The email controversy flared again on October 28 when James Comey told U.S. lawmakers the FBI was investigating a new trove of emails as part of its probe, but said their significance was unclear. Two days out from the election, the FBI made an...more
Clinton was already running for president when, during a testy 11-hour congressional hearing in October 2015, she deflected Republican criticism of her handling of a 2012 attack by militants in Benghazi, Libya, in which the U.S. ambassador died. ...more
Rival Donald Trump said he had received a call from Clinton to congratulate him on his win and praised her for her service and for a hard-fought campaign. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Some women defied their own political tradition to vote for the first woman presidential nominee of a major U.S. political party. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Rather than witness the shattering of the ultimate glass ceiling, women across America watched an historic breakthrough slip away as Clinton failed to become the first woman elected president of the U.S. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
The Clinton campaign targeted the African-American vote in battleground states to try to repeat Barack Obama�s success in enthusing minorities. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Clinton�s slogan �Stronger together� echoed throughout the campaign, viewed by many as one of the most divisive in recent memory. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
One-time Clinton rival and self-declared socialist Bernie Sanders switched to supporting the nominee, describing her as the best candidate to fix the United States' problems. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Several women voters bemoaned the fact that U.S. women won the right to vote in 1920 and nearly a century later the country has yet to elect a woman president. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Clinton chose New York's Brooklyn borough as the location for her campaign headquarters. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Clinton's defeat ends eight years of Democratic control of the White House and sends the United States on a new, uncertain path. REUTERS/Charles Mostoller
Trump's four-year term begins on Jan. 20 and he will enjoy Republican majorities in both chambers of the U.S. Congress. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Trump, who waged a heated campaign painting the former secretary of state as "crooked" and threatening to put her in jail, swept to the surprise victory on an anti-establishment platform. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Despite campaigning hard in battleground states like Ohio, Trump defeated Clinton in those states as his vow to be the "greatest jobs president that God ever created" resonated. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Trump rode a wave of anger toward Washington insiders to win the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
