Pictures | Fri Oct 21, 2016 | 2:55pm EDT

Hillary's wings across America

Hillary Clinton's campaign plane over New York City. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, September 16, 2016
Over Charlotte, North Carolina. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, September 08, 2016
Over Lake Mead on the way to Las Vegas. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, October 18, 2016
Flying out of Miami en route to New York. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, October 11, 2016
Departing Akron, Ohio en route to White Plains, New York. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, October 05, 2016
Over the Grand Canyon on the way to Nevada. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, October 18, 2016
Above storm clouds in Seattle, Washington. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Saturday, October 15, 2016
Over Manhattan. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, October 11, 2016
Over Ohio en route to New York. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, October 05, 2016
Approaching the airport in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, September 30, 2016
