Hillary's wings across America
Hillary Clinton's campaign plane over New York City. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Over Charlotte, North Carolina. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Over Lake Mead on the way to Las Vegas. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Flying out of Miami en route to New York. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Departing Akron, Ohio en route to White Plains, New York. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Over the Grand Canyon on the way to Nevada. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Above storm clouds in Seattle, Washington. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Over Manhattan. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Over Ohio en route to New York. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Approaching the airport in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Next Slideshows
Haiti after Hurricane Matthew
Two weeks after Hurricane Matthew, relief workers are still struggling to reach remote communities in the country's hardest-hit areas.
Clinton and Trump meet at charity dinner
Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump attend the Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation dinner to benefit Catholic charities in New York, a day after their third and...
Fleeing the assault on Mosul
Residents flee from Mosul and surrounding areas as Iraqi forces attempt to retake the city from Islamic State.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Puerto Rico in the dark
Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.
Thousands flee wildfires in California
Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.
Faces of the Rohingya
More than half a million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.
California wildfire aftermath from above
Aerial views of devastation caused by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa.